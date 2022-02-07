How the Rams got to Super Bowl LVI: Key draft picks, wins, 2022 NFL playoff results and more

The Rams won’t have to travel far to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The game is set for Sunday, February 13 on NBC and Peacock, and it will take place on the Rams’ home turf at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Rams last made it to the Super Bowl in the 2018 season, where they lost to the Patriots, but at that time they were helmed by Jared Goff. Now it’s Matthew Stafford at quarterback, and in his 13th NFL season, the 33-year-old Stafford will be making his first Super Bowl appearance.

The Rams opened their run in the NFL playoffs with a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Super Wild Card Weekend. Next up was Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round, and the showdown was part of one of the best weekends of playoff football in history. The Rams led 27-3 in the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter up 27-13 before Brady connected with Mike Evans for a 55-yard touchdown catch and Leonard Fournette ran in a nine-yard score to tie the game at 27. But Stafford powered the Rams down the field to put kicker Matt Gay in position for the game-winning 30-yard field goal, making it the third game of the weekend to end with a walk-off field goal. The Rams then hosted the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Things stayed close through the fourth quarter, and the Rams took a 20-17 lead on a 30-yard field goal in the final two minutes. With just over a minute remaining, Jimmy Garoppolo hoped to put together a game-winning drive, but near the 49ers’ 20-yard line, he faced massive pressure from Aaron Donald and saw his pass picked off by Travin Howard to seal the win for Los Angeles. Cooper Kupp led the way in the receiving game with 142 yards on 11 catches and two touchdowns with Odell Beckham Jr. not far behind (9 receptions for 113 yards – his first game this season with 100+ rec yards).

In the 2020 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history as the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, but one season later and the feat is starting to look commonplace, as the Rams gear up for the big game at SoFi. It worked out well for the Buccaneers, who defeated the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, but only time will tell if home field advantage has the same power for Sean McVay’s Rams.

NFL Playoffs Wild Card round results

Defeated the No. 5 Arizona Cardinals, 34-11

NFL Playoffs Divisional round results

Defeated the No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-27

NFC Championship Game results

Defeated the No. 6 San Francisco 49ers, 20-17

Rams 2021 NFL Draft picks

Round 2, No. 57 – Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

Round 3, No. 103 – Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina

Round 4, No. 117 – Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M

Round 4, No. 130 – Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

Round 4, No. 141 – Jacob Harris, TE, UCF

Round 5, No.175 – Earnest Brown IV, DL, Northwestern

Round 7, No. 233 – Jake Funk, RB, Maryland

Round 7, No. 249 – Ben Skowronek, WR, Notre Dame

Round 7, No. 252 – Chris Garrett, OLB, Concordia-St.Paul

Rams key personnel: Coaches and players

Head coach: Sean McVay

Sean McVay Quarterback: Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford Wide receiver: Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp Running back: Sony Michel

Sony Michel Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey

Rams regular season results

Overall record: 12-5

12-5 Key wins/biggest win of the season: 30-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14

Rams recent playoff history

Between 2005-2016, the Rams did not make the postseason. They snapped that drought in 2017 when they advanced to the Wild Card round under then-first-year head coach Sean McVay. The Rams lost the Super Bowl the following season and fell short to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round last season.

Previewing Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

When the Rams defeated the Cardinals, 34-11, at SoFi Stadium in the Wild Card Round, quarterback Matthew Stafford earned his first postseason victory. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who signed with the Rams as a free agent in November, caught all four of his targets for 54 yards and scored his first postseason touchdown, while also throwing a 40-yard pass to RB Cam Akers. Now Stafford looks to build on that newfound postseason win streak and make 13 his lucky number, with a Super Bowl win on February 13th in his 13th NFL season. They’ll take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a matchup of the No. 4 seeds from both conferences.

Acquiring Beckham was just the latest in a series of moves the Rams have made in the past season to set them up for success. Prior to the start of the regular season, the Rams sent two first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff to the Lions in a blockbuster trade to acquire Stafford. Then, prior to the trade deadline, the Rams picked up eight-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for second and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Trading for players now at the expense of future draft picks highlights the Rams “Super Bowl or Bust” mindset. The Rams have not made a first-round selection since Goff in 2016 and don’t own a first-round pick until 2024, but the strategy has proven successful. When the Rams clinched the NFC West, it marked their fourth playoff appearance in five seasons. They have won three divisional titles since head coach Sean McVay’s arrival in 2017. Rams RB Cam Akers made a stunning return to competition after tearing his Achilles in July and tallied 48 yards on the ground in 13 carries against the 49ers.

The Bengals are coached by Zac Taylor, who was an assistant coach on McVay’s staff in Los Angeles before taking the top job with the Bengals. Stafford and Burrow are a pair of No. 1 overall draft picks, with Stafford taken first in 2009 and Burrow more recently in 2020.

Rams Record vs. playoff teams in the regular season: 2-5

Wins:

34-24 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3

30-23 vs. Arizona Cardinals in Week 14

Losses:

37-20 vs. Arizona Cardinals in Week 4

28-16 vs. Tennessee Titans in Week 9

31-10 vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 10

36-28 vs. Green Bay Packers in Week 12

27-24 (OT) vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 18

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2022?

When : Sunday, February 13, 2022

: Sunday, February 13, 2022 Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream : Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com

