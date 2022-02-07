Super Bowl 2022: How many teams have played a Super Bowl game at home in NFL history?

The Los Angeles Rams are headed to Super Bowl LVI thanks to a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. That means that for the second year in a row, an NFL team will play the Super Bowl at home, with the Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (Sunday, February 13 at 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). In the 2020 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history as the first team to play at home during the Super Bowl.

How many NFL teams have played at home in a Super Bowl?

The Buccaneers made postseason history in the 2020 season as the first team to play at home during the Super Bowl. The Vikings came close in the 2017 season, when U.S. Bank Stadium was set to host Super Bowl LII, but Minnesota ultimately lost to Philadelphia in the NFC Championship game.

There have been other occurrences where teams have played in a Super Bowl that was hosted in or near their home cities, but not home stadium. The Los Angeles Rams–who played home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at the time–played at the Rose Bowl in Super Bowl XIV (1980). A few years later, The San Francisco 49ers played at Stanford Stadium in Super Bowl XIX (1985), but their home games were at Candlestick Park.

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida has previously hosted the Super Bowl two times (Super Bowls XXXV and XLIII). Last year’s Super Bowl was the fifth time the event was held in Tampa (the original Tampa Stadium hosted Super Bowls XVIII and XXV before being demolished in 1999). This will be the first time the brand-new SoFi stadium has hosted the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles venue is also set to be a key hub of activity for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 2022 Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, February 13 (12:00 p.m. ET). See below for additional information on how to watch the big game and be sure to follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for Super Bowl news, updates, scores, and more!