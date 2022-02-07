Bublik upsets Zverev to win Open Sud de France

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MONTPELLIER, France — Alexander Bublik upset the odds by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3 in the Open Sud de France final for his first career title.

In doing so the 24-year-old Kazakhstani stopped the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Zverev from winning his 20th career title.

Bublik had lost his four previous finals but proved too strong.

“I had four finals and the fifth final I have won against a great player,” Bublik said. “It is great. All my game (came) together. I was serving well and returned well and kept my nerve. When I had my chances, I used them.”

He had eight aces and won 86% of points on his first serve against the big-serving Zverev, who lost to the 35th-ranked Bublik in their previous meeting on the same indoor hard surface in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The imposing Zverev, who won here in Montpellier five years ago, is now 19-10 in career finals.