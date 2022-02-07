The 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China. Hockey at the Beijing Winter Games starts on Wednesday, February 2 (Thursday afternoon in Beijing) and concludes on Saturday, February 19. Sign up for Peacock and watch live now!

The U.S. women’s hockey team–the defending Olympic champions–are currently undefeated in the preliminary round after back-to-back shutouts. They will take the ice tonight against Canada (12:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBC). With 13 players returning from their PyeongChang roster, the women are expected to once again face Canada in the gold medal game and continue one of the fiercest rivalries in sports.

RELATED: 2022 Olympic Women’s Hockey Guide – Full schedule, Team USA roster for Beijing Winter Games

The U.S. men’s hockey team will take the ice in Beijing against China on Thursday, February 10 (8:10 a.m. ET on USA Network). Their 25-man roster features the youngest roster since the 1994 Lillehammer Games. While NHL players will not be competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the U.S. men’s team has two of the league’s top prospects on its roster. Matty Beniers (Hingham, Massachusetts)–a sophomore at the University of Michigan–was the second overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken making him the first draft selection in the franchise’s history. The other top prospect is Jake Sanderson (Whitefish, Montana), a defenseman selected fifth overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft. However, Sanderson is one of three members of the U.S. men’s hockey team that has been placed in COVID-19 protocols. All three players are expected to be cleared on time for their first game of the tournament.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – A guide to Men’s Hockey at the Beijing Winter Games

See below for additional information on how to watch the men’s Olympic hockey and women’s hockey olympics schedule at the Beijing Winter Games.

How to watch Men’s and Women’s U.S. Hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Date/Time (ET) Event How to Watch Feb. 3, 8:10 a.m. Finland vs. USA (Women) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 5, 8:10 a.m. USA vs. ROC (Women) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 6, 8:10 a.m. Switzerland vs. USA (Women) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 7, 12:30 a.m. USA vs. Canada (Women) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 10, 8:10 a.m. USA vs. China (Men) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 10, 11:10 p.m. Women’s Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 11, 8:10 a.m. Women’s Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 11, 11:10 p.m. Women’s Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC Feb. 11, 11:10 p.m. Canada vs. USA (Men) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 12, 3:40 a.m. Women’s Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 13, 8:10 a.m. USA vs. Germany (Men) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 13, 11:10 p.m. Women’s Semifinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 14, 8:10 a.m. Women’s Semifinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 14, 11:10 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC Feb. 14, 11:10 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 15, 3:40 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 15, 8:10 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 15, 11:10 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 16, 1 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 16, 3:40 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 16, 6:30 a.m. Women’s Bronze Medal Game NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 16, 8:30 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 16, 11:10 p.m. Women’s Gold Medal Game NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 17, 11:10 p.m. Men’s Semifinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 18, 8:10 a.m. Men’s Semifinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 19, 8:10 a.m. Men’s Bronze Medal Game NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC Feb. 19, 11:10 p.m. Men’s Gold Medal Game NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Stream the Olympics on Peacock to never miss a second of the action this year. Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics: Sports at the Beijing Winter Games

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!