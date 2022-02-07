Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ski Jumping at the 2022 Winter Olympics begins on Saturday, February 5, and runs through Monday, February 14 at the National Ski Jumping Center located in the Zhangjiakou Zone. The venue, which was newly constructed for the Beijing Winter Games, will also host the ski jumping portion of the Nordic combined competition.

Sign up for Peacock here and watch every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Ski Jumping schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and stream every moment of the Beijing Winter Games live on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

2022 Winter Olympics Ski Jumping TV Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET and are subject to change.

Mixed Team Normal Hill Final 2/7/2022 5:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s Individual Large Hill Qualification 2/11/2022 4:45 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s Individual Large Hill Final 2/12/2022 5:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s Team Large Hill Final 2/14/2022 4:40 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Every gold medal moment of the Beijing Winter Games

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!