2022 Winter Olympics: Every gold medal moment of the Beijing Winter Games

The 2022 Winter Olympics are finally here, taking place in Beijing, China and from what we’ve seen so far the competition has definitely been worth the wait! Below you’ll find a list of every gold medal moment of the Beijing Winter Games.

Spoiler alert: Keep reading if you want an up-to-date gold medal count before they might air on TV. And don’t forget you can watch live coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock!

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

Be sure to tune to NBC and Peacock every night in primetime and watch all of the excitement unfold. Primetime coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Saturday, and at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sundays. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 8:00 p.m ET), China’s Eileen Gu–the reigning world champion in halfpipe and slopestyle who was born in San Francisco to an American father and Chinese mother–will have her first medal opportunity in Beijing in the Women’s Big Air Final (9:00 p.m. ET). In Alpine Skiing, Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, Vermont) and Travis Ganong (Alpine Meadows, California) will represent the U.S. in the Men’s Super-G (10:05 p.m. ET).

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating – Schedule, live stream, TV channel, how to watch online

Three-time reigning world champion Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah) returns to action tonight skating in the men’s short program (11:00 p.m. ET). Chen delivered an extraordinary performance on night 1 of the team competition scoring a personal best of 111.71 (the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program) and is looking to bring that momentum into tonight’s performance.

RELATED: 2022 Olympic Women’s Hockey Guide – Full schedule, Team USA roster for Beijing Winter Games

At 12:30 a.m. ET one of the biggest rivalries in winter sports continues as the U.S. women’s hockey team takes on Canada in the preliminary round. Both teams are currently undefeated in the tournament–the U.S. women are coming off of back-to-back shutout wins while Canada has scored a combined total of 29 goals in three games played. This is a match-up you don’t want to miss and could possibly be a preview of what’s to come in the gold medal game. Out of the six gold medals ever awarded in women’s hockey, five have been won by either the U.S. or Canada.

Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

Every Gold Medal Moment of the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Snowboarding – Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle:

Gold – Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (New Zealand) Silver – Julia Marino (United States) Bronze – Tess Coady (Australia)



Biathlon – Mixed Relay:

Gold – Norway Silver – France Bronze – Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)



Speed Skating – Women’s 3000m:

Gold – Irene Schouten (Netherlands) Silver – Francesca Lollobrigida (Italy) Bronze – Isabelle Weidemann (Canada)



Ski Jumping – Women’s Individual Normal Hill:

Gold – Ursa Bogataj (Slovenia) Silver – Katharina Althaus (Germany) Bronze – Nika Kriznar (Slovenia)



Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls:

Gold – Walter Wallberg (Sweden) Silver – Mikael Kingsbury (Canada) Bronze – Ikuma Horishima (Japan)



Short Track – Mixed Team Relay: China wins gold medal in first Olympic short track mixed team relay

Gold – China Silver – Italy Bronze – Hungary



Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s Skiathlon:

Gold – Therese Johaug (Norway) Silver – Natalya Nepryayeva (ROC) Bronze – Teresa Stadlober (Austria)



Snowboarding – Women’s Slopestyle:

Gold – Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (New Zealand) Silver – Julia Marino (USA) Bronze – Tess Coady (Australia)



Cross Country Skiing – Men’s Skiathlon:

Gold – Aleksandr Bolshunov (ROC) Silver – Denis Spitsov (ROC) Bronze – Iivo Niskanen (Finland)



Gold – Nils van der Poel (Sweden) Silver – Patrick Roest (Netherlands) Bronze – Hallgeir Engebraaten (Norway)



Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual Normal Hill: Ryoyu Kobayashi ends Japan’s drought in the men’s normal hill

Gold – Ryoyu Kobayashi (Japan) Silver – Manuel Fettner (Austria) Bronze – Dawid Kubacki (Poland)



Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls: American Jaelin Kauf lands moguls silver behind Australia’s Anthony

Gold – Jakara Anthony (Australia) Silver – Jaelin Kauf (USA) Bronze – Anastasia Smirnova (ROC)



RELATED: Four years after Olympic misses, Jakara Anthony and Jaelin Kauf shine in Beijing

Gold – Johannes Ludwig (Germany)

Silver – Wolfgang Kindl (Austria) Bronze – Dominik Fischnaller (Italy)



Figure Skating – Team Event: Watch all eight U.S. programs that earned silver in figure skating team event

Gold – ROC Silver – United States Bronze – Japan



Gold – Beat Feuz (Switzerland) Silver – Johan Clarey (France) Bronze – Matthias Mayer (Austria)



Gold – Max Parrot (Canada) Silver – Su Yiming (China) Bronze – Mark McMorris (Canada)



Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom: Swede Sara Hector scores Olympic gold in giant slalom

Gold – Sara Hector (Sweden) Silver – Federica Brignone (Italy) Bronze – Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland)



RELATED: Layden – No time to dwell after Shiffrin’s shocking 11-second DNF

Speed Skating – Women’s 1500m: Irene Schouten wins first speed skating gold medal at 2022 Winter Olympics

Gold – Ireen Wuest (Netherlands) Silver – Miho Takagi (Japan) Bronze – Antoinette de Jong (Netherlands)



Biathlon – Women’s 15km Individual: How Denise Herrmann stole Olympic gold in the women’s 15km

Gold – Denise Herrmann (Germany) Silver – Anais Chevalier-Bouchet (France) Bronze – Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (Norway)



Short Track – Women’s 500m:

Gold – Arianna Fontana (Italy) Silver – Suzanne Schulting (Netherlands) Bronze – Kim Boutin (Canada)



Short Track – Men’s 1000m:

Gold – Ren Ziwei (China) Silver – Li Wenlong (China) Bronze – Liu Shaoang (Hungary)



Ski Jumping – Mixed Team Event:

Gold – Slovenia Silver – ROC Bronze – Canada



Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!