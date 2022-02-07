Cross-Country Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics officially begins on Saturday, February 5, and runs through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China. The event is taking place at the National Cross-County Center located in the Zhangjiakou Zone roughly 100 miles northwest of Beijing. The venue was newly constructed for the 2022 Beijing Games and will be remodeled into a mountain park and outdoor ice and snow center to host camping and other recreation sports events after the Games.

See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Cross-Country skiing schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and stream every moment of the Beijing Winter Games live on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

Cross-Country Skiing 2022 Winter Olympics TV Schedule:

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Every gold medal moment of the Beijing Winter Games

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!