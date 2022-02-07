Bobsled at the 2022 Winter Olympics officially begins on Saturday, February 12, and runs through Saturday, February 19 in Beijing, China. The event is taking place at the National Sliding Center which is also hosting luge and skeleton events. The newly constructed venue (2020) is located in the Yanqing Zone.

See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Bobsled schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and stream every moment of the Beijing Winter Games live on NBC and Peacock.

One of the stars to watch for the U.S. is Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta). In her three Olympic appearances for Canada (2010, 2014, 2018), Humphries claimed two gold medals and a bronze medal but made the decision to leave the Canadian team and seek a safer work environment due to claims of harassment, and both verbal and mental abuse. Her marriage to American former bobsledder Travis Armbruster in 2019, made her eligible to join the U.S. team for World Cups and world championships but Humphries was officially cleared to bobsled at the Olympics for the U.S. in December 2021. The two-time Olympic champion is a gold medal contender in both two-woman and women’s monobob.

Elana Meyers Taylor (Oceanside, California) is another big U.S. name to know. The three-time Olympic medalist, who recently cleared COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for the virus shortly after arriving at the Games, won the World Cup overall title this season. Meyers Taylor has an opportunity to become the first bobsledder ever to win four career medals for the U.S.

Women’s Monobob: Official training heats 5 & 6 2/11/2022 9:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Women’s Monobob: Heats 1 & 2 2/12/2022 8:30 p.m. NBC NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Women’s Monobob: Heats 3 & 4 2/13/2022 8:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Two-Man Bobsled: Heats 1 & 2 2/14/2022 7:05 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Two-Man Bobsled: Heats 3 & 4 2/15/2022 7:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Two-Woman Bobsled: Heats 1 & 2 2/18/2022 7:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Four-Man Bobsled: Heats 1 & 2 2/18/2022 8:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Two-Woman Bobsled: Heats 3 & 4 2/19/2022 7:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Four-Man Bobsled: Heats 3 & 4 2/19/2022 8:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

