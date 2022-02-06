Winter Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click here to sign up for Peacock now and stream the Winter Olympics live

Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

As of Sunday afternoon, the ROC leads the way with 5 total medals. Norway, Austria and Italy are all next with 3 medals. Norway and Sweden are tied with 2 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 2 total medals, both silver. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.

Winter Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options

Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Winter Olympics schedule today

Sunday, February 6 schedule

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream, TV 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Speed Skating & More NBC, PEACOCK 7:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Alpine Skiing & More NBC, PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CAN vs ITA PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs CHN PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SUI vs NOR PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs GBR PEACOCK 8:15 PM Figure Skating Figure Skating Team Event: Day 3 PEACOCK 8:30 PM Olympic Sports Freestyle, Hockey & More USA, PEACOCK 8:30 PM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Freeski Big Air Qualifying USA, PEACOCK 8:30 PM Alpine Skiing Women’s Giant Slalom – Run 1 PEACOCK 11:00 PM Alpine Skiing Men’s Downhill PEACOCK 11:00 PM Snowboarding Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final PEACOCK 11:10 PM Hockey Women’s Prelim CAN vs. ROC PEACOCK 12:30 AM Freestyle Skiing Men’s Freeski Big Air Qualifying USA, PEACOCK 1:05 AM Figure Skating Practice Rink: Men (Japan, United States) PEACOCK 1:30 AM Alpine Skiing Women’s Giant Slalom – Run 2 PEACOCK 3:30 AM Speed Skating Women’s 1500m USA, PEACOCK 3:40 AM Hockey Women’s Prelim CZE vs. DEN PEACOCK 4:00 AM Biathlon Women’s 15km Individual PEACOCK 5:00 AM Olympic Sports Curling, Short Track & More USA, PEACOCK 5:30 AM Ski Jumping Mixed Team Normal Hill Final PEACOCK 6:30 AM Ceremony Medal Ceremonies: Day 3 PEACOCK 6:30 AM Short Track Women’s 500m, Men’s 1000m Finals USA, PEACOCK 6:45 AM Figure Skating Practice Rink: Women (ROC, United States) PEACOCK 6:50 AM Luge Women’s Singles Luge: Runs 1 & 2 PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Mixed Doubles Semifinals, Sheet A PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Mixed Doubles Semifinals, Sheet C PEACOCK 8:00 AM Olympic Sports The Olympic Show PEACOCK 8:10 AM Hockey Women’s Prelim FIN vs. SUI PEACOCK 8:10 AM Hockey Women’s Prelim SWE vs. CHN PEACOCK 10:00 AM Olympic Sports Olympic Ice PEACOCK 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Winter Gold PEACOCK 12:30 PM Olympic Sports Curling, Luge & More USA, PEACOCK 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Ski Jumping & More NBC, PEACOCK

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?

NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.