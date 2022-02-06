The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway and the competition has been sensational! See below for a daily Winter Olympics 2022 schedule featuring today’s exciting events that you won’t want to miss. Click here for an overview of the entire Beijing Winter Games with a day-by-day viewing guide. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Sign up for Peacock here and watch the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

Last night in primetime, we watched Julia Marino (Westport, CT) win the silver medal in women’s slopestyle–the first official medal for the U.S. at the Beijing Winter Games. In figure skating, the Russian Olympic Committee’s Kamila Valiyeva delivered an incredible performance in the women’s short program giving us just a glimpse of what’s to come as the 15-year-old prepares to make a historic gold medal run. Click here to relive the moment or experience it for the first time if you didn’t have the chance to watch it live!

RELATED: TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

We’ve got an exciting lineup ahead today on NBC and Peacock featuring five medal events listed below. Live coverage begins during the day at 2:00 p.m. ET with Speed Skating as the men battle it out in the 5000m event.

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 7:00 p.m ET), Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) takes the stage in the Women’s Giant Slalom. The three-time overall World Cup champion and six-time world champion is a gold medal threat and is poised to make history in Beijing depending on how many events she chooses to enter. Click here to see Shiffrin’s potential schedule. The figure skating action continues in the team event as the U.S. will be represented by Alexa Knierim (Addison, Illinois) and Brandon Frazier (Colorado Springs, Colorado) in the pairs’ free skate. Team captains Madison Chock (Redondo Beach, California) and Evan Bates (Ann Arbor, Michigan) will skate in the free dance, and Karen Chen (Fremont, California) in the women’s free skate.

RELATED: Recap – Valieva, Kagiyama have breakout team event performances; ROC takes lead

Alpine Skiing continues at 11:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network with the men’s downhill which was originally scheduled for last night but was postponed because of wind conditions. Bryce Bennett (Tahoe City, California), Travis Ganong (Alpine Meadows, California), and Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, Vermont) will compete for the U.S. Cochran-Siegle, who comes from a skiing dynasty, is the sixth member of his family to compete at a Winter Olympics.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics Alpine Skiing: TV schedule, how to watch online, event times, dates, and more

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule – What to Watch on NBC and Peacock:

(All times are listed as ET.)

*indicates a medal event.

DURING THE DAY:

*Speed Skating – Men’s 5000m – 2:00 p.m.

*Cross Country Skiing – Men’s Skiathlon – 3:00 p.m. ET

*Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls Final – 4:45 p.m. ET

WHAT’S ON TONIGHT:

*Luge – Men’s Third, Final Runs – 7:00 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom, First Run – 8:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Competition (Pairs’ Free Skate) – 8:55 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Competition (Free Dance) – 9:35 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Big Air Qualifying – 10:15 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Competition (Women’s Free Skate) – 10:35 p.m.

*Alpine Skiing – Men’s Downhill – 11:00 p.m. (Peacock and USA Network)

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Stars to watch at the Beijing Winter Games

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!