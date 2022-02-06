Who has the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history? Players ranked by rings, championships won

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been waiting a long time for an opportunity to play for the Lombardi Trophy. Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Stafford will have the opportunity to win Super Bowl LVI in his team’s host city for only the second time in NFL history after Tom Brady won Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers. Super Bowl 2022 will air live on NBC and Peacock with coverage beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Matthew Stafford, 33, could force his way into the Hall of Fame conversation with his first NFL championship title, but it’s no comparison to the amount of Super Bowl victories Tom Brady has – a total of seven. Brady’s seven Super Bowl victories are the most by any player in NFL history, and it’s nearly double that of any other quarterback who has played.

See below for a list of the players with the most Super Bowl titles and rings ever, an overwhelming majority of which played for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 1970s.

Most Super Bowl wins by players in NFL history

Tom Brady, QB: 7 ( 2002, 2003, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020)

Charles Haley, LB: 5 (1989, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1996)

Rob Gronkowski, TE: 4 (2015. 2017, 2018, 2020)

Joe Montana, QB: 4(1982, 1985, 1989, 1990)

Jesse Sapolu, OL: 4 (1985, 1989, 1990, 1995)

Ronnie Lott, DB: 4 (1982, 1985, 1989, 1990)

Terry Bradshaw, QB: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

Franco Harris, RB: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

Lynn Swann, WR: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

Jack Lambert, LB: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

Ted Hendricks, LB: 4 (1972, 1978, 1981, 1985

Marv Fleming, TE: 4 (1967, 1968, 1972, 1974)

Matt Millen, LB: 4 (1981, 1984, 1989, 1991)

Bill Romanowski, LB: 4 (1989, 1990, 1998, 1999)

Adam Vinatieri, K: 4 (2002, 2003, 2005, 2007)

Keena Turner, LB: 4 (1982, 1985, 1989, 1990)

Eric Wright, CB: 4 (1982, 1985, 1989, 1990)

Mike Wilson, WR: 4 (1982, 1985, 1989, 1990)

John Stallworth, WR: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

Mel Blount, DB: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

Jack Ham, LB: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

Mike Webster, OT: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

Donnie Shell, DB: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

L.C. Greenwood, DE: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

Rocky Bleier, RB: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

Gerry Mullins, OT: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

Larry Brown, TE/OT: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

Mike Wagner, DE: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

J.T. Thomas, DB: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

Loren Toews, LB: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

Jon Kolb, OT: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

Sam Davis, OT: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

Steve Furness, DT: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980

Dwight White, DE: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980

Randy Grossman, TE: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

Joe Greene, DE: 4 (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980)

