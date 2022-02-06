When is NFL Draft 2022: Dates, schedule, TV channel, start time, Round 1 draft order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Aidan Hutchinson be picked first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars? Will there be a run of quarterbacks in the first round? With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, the answers to the draft’s biggest questions will soon be answered.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s draft coverage including the start times, full schedule, dates, TV channels, live streaming options, location, draft order and more.

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 28 and end on Saturday, April 30. The first round will take place on Thursday with rounds two and three airing on Friday. The last four rounds will air on Saturday.

What time does the NFL Draft start this year?

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft will start live on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. and go until approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s TV coverage of the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will start at 7:00 p.m. ET while Saturday’s will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Where will the 2022 NFL Draft take place?

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last year, the 2021 NFL Draft was held in Cleveland, Ohio where Trevor Lawrence was selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who retained the top spot in the draft order for the second year in a row.

How can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. Check back soon to see what plans each network has for their NFL Draft coverage this year.

Where can I live stream the NFL Draft this year?

This year you can stream the NFL Draft live on the ESPN app or the NFL Mobile app. You can also watch the draft using streaming services such as fuboTV, Sling TV or YouTube TV.

NFL Draft mock drafts, news, analysis and rumors

2022 NFL Draft Round 1 order (so far)

