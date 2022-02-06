What are the longest and shortest games in NFL history?

The stage for Super Bowl LVI is set with the Cincinnati Bengals set to take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13. The game will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

READ MORE: How to watch Super Bowl 2022: Live stream online without cable, TV info

With the competition fierce during the postseason, some games take longer than the regular 60 minutes. The longest game of all time happened back in 1971 on Christmas Day when the Dolphins defeated the Chiefs, 27-24, in sudden-death overtime in an AFC Divisional Playoff game. Garo Yepremian kicked a 37-yard field goal for the Dolphins after 22 minutes and 40 seconds of overtime play. In total, the matchup lasted 82 minutes and 40 seconds, making it the longest in game in NFL history.

The 1962 AFL Championship between the Dallas Texans and Houston Oilers is the second-longest game in NFL history at 77 minutes and 54 seconds. The Texans jumped out to a 17-point lead in the game but the Oilers came all the way back to force overtime. The Texans held on for a 20-17 victory to advance.

The third-longest NFL game of all-time happened in 1987 and featured the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. The Jets took a 20-10 lead into the fourth quarter of the game, but the Browns came back in the final five minutes of regulation to force the game into overtime. Cleveland would hold on to win the 77-minute and 2-second contest by a score of 23-20.

The fourth-longest game on the list is also the most recent. In 2013, the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Denver Broncos, 38-35, in the NFL playoffs. This game is also known as the “Mile High Miracle,” which got its name after Jacoby Jones received a 70-yard touchdown pass from QB Joe Flacco that tied the game with just 31 seconds remaining in regulation. Both teams remained even throughout the game as the score was tied 14 at the end of the first quarter, 21-21 at halftime, 28-28 through the third and 35-35 at the end of the fourth. One minute and 42 seconds into the second overtime, then-rookie kicker Justin Tucker converted a 47-yard field to secure the victory for the Ravens in a game that lasted 76 minutes and 42 seconds.

The 1977 AFC playoff game between the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Colts rounds out the list of the top five longest games in NFL history at 75 minutes and 43 seconds. This game is famous for the “Ghost to the Post” play in which wide receiver Dave Casper, who has been nicknamed “The Ghost” after Casper the Friendly Ghost, caught a 42-yard pass from QB Ken Stabler which set up a game-tying field goal at the end of regulation. The Raiders would go on to win, 37-31.

RELATED: Which teams have the most Super Bowl appearances, wins in NFL history?

What are the longest NFL playoff games?

1971 Miami 27, KANSAS CITY 24: 82:40

1962 Dal. Texans 20, HOU. OILERS 17: 77:54

1987 CLE. BROWNS 23, N.Y. Jets 20: 77:02

2013 Bal. Ravens 38, DENVER 35: 76:42

1977 Oakland 37, BAL. COLTS 31: 75:43

2004 Carolina 29, ST.L. RAMS 23: 75:10

2005 N.Y. Jets 20, S.D. CHARGERS 17: 74:55

1982 S.D. Chargers 41, MIAMI 38: 73:52

1965 GREEN BAY 13, Bal. Colts 10: 73:39

1999 Atlanta 30, MINNESOTA 27: 71:52

RELATED: How the Rams got to Super Bowl LVI | How the Bengals got to Super Bowl 2022

While the longest games in NFL history also happen to be playoff games, the shortest games in NFL history have all taken place during the regular season.

The shortest NFL game of all-time took place in 1996 between the San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts and it lasted just two hours and 29 minutes. The Chargers defeated the Colts, 26-19, in what is also the highest-scoring of the shortest NFL games.

A game between the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team in 2019 is the most recent of the shortest games in NFL history. Due to poor weather conditions at FedExField, both teams opted to run the ball a combined 65 times. This led to a game that totaled just two hours and 36 minutes in which the 49ers won, 9-0. It was the shortest NFL game since the New England Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 35-7, in Week 16 of the 2009 season.

RELATED: Most Super Bowls by player | Most Super Bowls by team

What are the shortest NFL games?

1996, San Diego Chargers 26, at Indianapolis Colts 19: 2:29

2008, Tennessee Titans 0, at Indianapolis Colts 23: 2:33

2007, Atlanta Falcons 3, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37: 2:34

2005: Tennessee Titans 7, at Pittsburgh Steelers 34: 2:35

2007: Miami Dolphins 0, at Pittsburgh Steelers 3: 2:35

2009: Jacksonville Jaguars 7, at New England Patriots 35: 2:36

2019: San Francisco 49ers 9, at Washington Football Team 0: 2:36