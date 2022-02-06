Super Bowl 2022: Who is Eminem, halftime show performer at Super Bowl LVI?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL Super Bowl LVI is just a few weekends away which means the 2022 halftime show is almost here. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show including a closer look at one of the night’s performers: Eminem.

Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will collectively headline this year’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The 2022 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 13 and can be watched and streamed live on NBC and Peacock.

After releasing his debut album Infinite in 1996 and Slim Shady EP in 1997, Eminem signed with Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment which led to the release of The Slim Shady LP in 1999. Both of his follow-up albums, The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show, were nominated for a Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Since then, he has released seven more studio albums, with the most recent one coming in 2020. In addition to his music career, Eminem made his acting debut in 2002 with 8 Mile, an autobiographical musical drama film about his life. The movie was a box office success and won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself.”

Take a look at more of Eminem’s biography and career accolades below:

Eminem’s biography

Where is Eminem from? He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri and grew up in Detroit, Michigan and Missouri

He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri and grew up in Detroit, Michigan and Missouri How old is Eminem? Age: 49

Age: 49 What is Eminem’s full name? Marshall Bruce Mathers III

Eminem’s music career

Career : Rapper, songwriter, record producer, record executive, actor

: Rapper, songwriter, record producer, record executive, actor Genre : Hip hop

: Hip hop First major label album : The Slim Shady LP released on February 23, 1999

: The Slim Shady LP released on February 23, 1999 Most recent album : Music to Be Murdered By released on January 17, 2020

: Music to Be Murdered By released on January 17, 2020 Record label: Shady, Aftermath, Interscope

Shady, Aftermath, Interscope Grammy nominations: 44

44 Grammy wins: 15

Notable Songs by Eminem

My Name Is (1999)

(1999) The Real Slim Shady (2000)

(2000) Stan featuring Dido (2000)

featuring Dido (2000) Without Me (2002)

(2002) Cleanin’ Out My Closet (2002)

(2002) Lose Yourself (2002)

(2002) Sing for the Moment (2003)

(2003) Just Lose It (2004)

(2004) Encore featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent (2004)

featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent (2004) When I’m Gone (2005)

(2005) Shake That featuring Nate Dogg (2006)

featuring Nate Dogg (2006) Not Afraid (2010)

(2010) Love the Way You Lie featuring Rihanna (2010)

featuring Rihanna (2010) The Monster featuring Rihanna (2013)

featuring Rihanna (2013) River featuring Ed Sheeran (2017)

featuring Ed Sheeran (2017) Homicide with Logic (2019)

with Logic (2019) Godzilla featuring Juice Wrld (2020)

featuring Juice Wrld (2020) The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady with Kid Cudi (2020)

How to watch Super Bowl 2022

When : Sunday, February 13, 2022

: Sunday, February 13, 2022 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock, NBCsports.com, NBC Sports app

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, picks, recaps, news, rumors and more. NBC and Peacock will be the home of the 2022 Super Bowl.