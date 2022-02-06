Red Gerard’s 2022 Winter Olympics Schedule: TV schedule, event dates, start times, how to watch, live stream

Snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics starts on Friday, February 4 with the Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying (9:45 p.m. ET on USA Network). 2018 gold medalist Red Gerard (Silverthorne, CO), will compete in men’s slopestyle on Saturday, February 5 (11:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock) where he could become the first man to repeat as the slopestyle gold medalist. The 21-year-old will also be competing in men’s big air on Monday, February 14 (12:30 a.m. ET on USA). Sign up for Peacock and watch the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

See below for Red Gerards’s 2022 Winter Olympics schedule and find out additional information on how to watch/live stream every moment on NBC and Peacock.

Red Gerard’s 2022 Winter Olympics Schedule:

Saturday, February 5 – Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying: 11:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Sunday, February 6 – Men’s Slopestyle Final: 11:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Monday, February 14 – Men’s Big Air Qualifying: 12:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Monday, February 15 – Men’s Big Air Final: 12:00 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

