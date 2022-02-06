Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics begins on Friday, February 4 (Thursday night in the U.S.) with the team event. Be sure to tune to NBC and Peacock at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight as the opening night of primetime competition commences. If you’ve missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with the best moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

2018 Olympian and three-time reigning world champion Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, UT) is one of the U.S.’s top stars in figure skating. Chen is looking for redemption in China after he placed fifth following a shaky short program in PyeongChang four years ago. The 22-year-old, a son of Chinese immigrants, could win the U.S. its first gold medal in singles skating in over a decade. See below for Nathan Chen’s 2022 Winter Olympics schedule as well as additional information on how to watch every moment of the Beijing Winter Games on NBC and Peacock.

Nathan Chen’s 2022 Winter Olympics Schedule:

Thursday, February 3 – Team Event (Men’s Short Program) – 8:55 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Monday, February 7 – Men’s Singles (Short Program) – 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Wednesday, February 9 – Men’s Singles (Free Skate) – 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

