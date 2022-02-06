How to watch, stream the 2022 Winter Olympics live on NBC and Peacock

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch the 2022 Winter Olympics live! If you’ve missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with the best moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

READ MORE: 2022 Winter Olympics – TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

Nearly 3,000 athletes from roughly 95 countries are expected to compete in the 2022 Games which will feature a total of 109 medal events across 15 sports. The following seven new Olympic events have been added to the program: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Stars to watch at the Beijing Winter Games

NBCUniversal will present a Winter Olympics record of over 2,800 hours of coverage, see below for additional information on how to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC:

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Every gold medal moment of the Beijing Winter Games

Peacock will offer live stream coverage of every event of the Beijing Winter Games (sign up here). Viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more.

What extra Olympic content can I watch on Peacock?

Starting on February 5, Peacock will feature four exclusive shows that will provide highlights, interviews, and expert analysis exclusively through the Olympic Spotlight Channel:

The Olympics Show (8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET) is a live studio show that will highlight the biggest, must-see moments, feature athlete interviews, and preview upcoming events.

Olympic Ice (10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET) will be essential viewing for figure skating fans, featuring in-depth analysis of one of the Winter Games’ most popular events, including competition highlights, interviews with Team USA athletes, practice reports, and scoring breakdowns

Winter Gold (11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET) will provide a comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day so that fans never miss a minute of action.

Top Highlights 8:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m. ET) will give fans even more memorable moments and highlights throughout the day.

What about the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI will take place on Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The 2022 Winter Olympics will both precede and follow NBC Sports’ coverage on NBC and Peacock. Programming from Beijing will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and continue until Super Bowl pre-game coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET. Following post-game coverage, the Winter Olympics resume, including live figure skating and bobsled among other sports.

RELATED: Where are the upcoming Olympic Games? Host Cities for 2022 Winter Olympics and More Through 2032

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!