2022 Winter Olympics updates: Best moments, highlights from the Beijing Winter Games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially here and the competition has been extraordinary! See below for just a glimpse into some of the best moments of the 2022 Winter Olympics so far. The Beijing Winter Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

RELATED: TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 8:00 p.m ET), the figure skating action continues in the team event as Karen Chen (Fremont, CA) competes in the women’s short program. Chen, who finished fourth at the 2021 World Championships, will face challenging opposition competing against the Russian Olympic Committee’s Kamila Valiyeva. The 15-year-old currently owns the two highest short program scores ever recorded. The men’s free skate will take place at 11:00 p.m ET, entries will be announced after the women’s short program.

RELATED: Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule – What to watch at the Beijing Winter Games on NBC and Peacock

See below for additional information on how to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock.

Spoiler alert: Keep reading if you want up-to-date gold medal counts before they might air on TV. And don’t forget you can watch live coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock!

Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

Best Moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins New Zealand’s first-ever Winter Olympics gold medal with her final snowboard slopestyle run. The U.S. won their first medal at these Games with a silver for Julia Marino of Westport, Connecticut (more here from NBC Olympics).

HISTORY FOR NEW ZEALAND! 🇳🇿 Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, winner of the first-ever #WinterOlympics gold medal for her country! pic.twitter.com/sKqa4x263O — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2022

The first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics goes to Norway’s Therese Johaug in the women’s skiathlon. It’s the 369th Winter Olympic medal for powerhouse Norway, the most of any nation. Natalya Nepryayeva (ROC) took silver and Teresa Stadlober (AUT) took bronze.

THE FIRST GOLD MEDAL of the 2022 #WinterOlympics goes to Norway! Therese Johaug wins the women's skiathlon! pic.twitter.com/HF7UadQY3D — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2022

Walter Wallberg upsets the defending Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury (Canada) for Sweden’s first-ever freestyle skiing medal.

Walter Wallberg wins Sweden's first-ever moguls medal! He edged Canada's Mikael Kingbury for the gold medal victory. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/PkdEUfhwoQ — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2022

Cole McDonald receives an overwhelming amount of heartwarming support from his family back home!

From Park City to Seattle, family and friends rallied to support Cole McDonald as he competed at the #WinterOlympics! pic.twitter.com/EluAxJeJyu — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2022

Team USA arrives at the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The U.S. women’s hockey team remains undefeated in the preliminary round after a shutout win over the Russian Olympic Committee!

Nathan Chen delivers in his Beijing debut finishing with a score of 111.71–the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program!

U.S. Olympic curling gold medalist John Shuster tells his family he was chosen to be one of the U.S.’s flag bearers. Watch him walk in the Opening Ceremony tonight!

The moment Olympic curling gold medalist @Shoostie2010 told his kids he was chosen to be one of the flag bearers for @TeamUSA at the Opening Ceremony is one to remember. His son then told his class at school and it will warm your heart. 🥰@usacurl @TeamShuster #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/SuxgQ39LEQ — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 4, 2022

Madison Hubbell (Sylvania, OH) and Zach Donohue (Madison, CT) scored a personal-best 86.56 to win the segment!

*All times are listed as ET.

*Short Track – Mixed Team Relay: 8:00 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Competition (Women’s Short Program): 8:30 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Downhill: 10:00 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Competition (Men’s Free Skate): 11:00 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying: 11:30 p.m.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Stars to watch at the Beijing Winter Games

Stream the Olympics on Peacock to never miss a second of the action this year. Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics: Sports at the Beijing Winter Games

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!