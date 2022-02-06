2022 Winter Olympics updates: Best moments, highlights from the Beijing Winter Games

By Feb 6, 2022, 12:00 AM EST
Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0
Getty Images
The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially here and the competition has been extraordinary! See below for just a glimpse into some of the best moments of the 2022 Winter Olympics so far. The Beijing Winter Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 8:00 p.m ET), the figure skating action continues in the team event as Karen Chen (Fremont, CA) competes in the women’s short program. Chen, who finished fourth at the 2021 World Championships, will face challenging opposition competing against the Russian Olympic Committee’s Kamila Valiyeva. The 15-year-old currently owns the two highest short program scores ever recorded. The men’s free skate will take place at 11:00 p.m ET, entries will be announced after the women’s short program.

See below for additional information on how to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock.

Best Moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins New Zealand’s first-ever Winter Olympics gold medal with her final snowboard slopestyle run. The U.S. won their first medal at these Games with a silver for Julia Marino of Westport, Connecticut (more here from NBC Olympics).

The first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics goes to Norway’s Therese Johaug in the women’s skiathlon. It’s the 369th Winter Olympic medal for powerhouse Norway, the most of any nation. Natalya Nepryayeva (ROC) took silver and Teresa Stadlober (AUT) took bronze.

Walter Wallberg upsets the defending Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury (Canada) for Sweden’s first-ever freestyle skiing medal.

Cole McDonald receives an overwhelming amount of heartwarming support from his family back home!

Team USA arrives at the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

 

The U.S. women’s hockey team remains undefeated in the preliminary round after a shutout win over the Russian Olympic Committee!

Nathan Chen delivers in his Beijing debut finishing with a score of 111.71–the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program!

U.S. Olympic curling gold medalist John Shuster tells his family he was chosen to be one of the U.S.’s flag bearers. Watch him walk in the Opening Ceremony tonight!

 Madison Hubbell (Sylvania, OH) and Zach Donohue (Madison, CT) scored a personal-best 86.56 to win the segment!

What to watch tonight on NBC and Peacock:

*All times are listed as ET.

  • *Short Track – Mixed Team Relay: 8:00 p.m.

  • Figure Skating – Team Competition (Women’s Short Program): 8:30 p.m.

  • Alpine Skiing – Men’s Downhill: 10:00 p.m.

  • Figure Skating – Team Competition (Men’s Free Skate): 11:00 p.m.

  • Snowboarding – Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying: 11:30 p.m.

How to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock:

Stream the Olympics on Peacock to never miss a second of the action this year. Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC:

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

  • Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET
  • Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!