2022 Winter Olympics: Every gold medal moment of the Beijing Winter Games

The 2022 Winter Olympics are finally here, taking place in Beijing, China and from what we’ve seen so far the competition has definitely been worth the wait! Below you’ll find a list of every gold medal moment of the Beijing Winter Games.

Spoiler alert: Keep reading if you want up-to-date gold medal counts before they might air on TV.

Be sure to tune to NBC and Peacock every night in primetime and watch all of the excitement unfold.

Every Gold Medal Moment of the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Snowboarding – Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle:

Gold – Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (New Zealand) Silver – Julia Marino (United States) Bronze – Tess Coady (Australia)



Biathlon – Mixed Relay:

Gold – Norway Silver – France Bronze – Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)



Speed Skating – Women’s 3000m:

Gold – Irene Schouten (Netherlands) Silver – Francesca Lollobrigida (Italy) Bronze – Isabelle Weidemann (Canada)



Ski Jumping – Women’s Individual Normal Hill:

Gold – Ursa Bogataj (Slovenia) Silver – Katharina Althaus (Germany) Bronze – Nika Kriznar (Slovenia)



Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls:

Gold – Walter Wallberg (Sweden) Silver – Mikael Kingsbury (Canada) Bronze – Ikuma Horishima (Japan)



Short Track – Mixed Team Relay: China wins gold medal in first Olympic short track mixed team relay

Gold – China Silver – Italy Bronze – Hungary



Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s Skiathlon:

Gold – Therese Johaug (Norway) Silver – Natalya Nepryayeva (ROC) Bronze – Teresa Stadlober (Austria)



Cross Country Skiing – Men’s Skiathlon:

Gold – Aleksandr Bolshunov (ROC) Silver – Denis Spitsov (ROC) Bronze – Iivo Niskanen (Finland)



Gold – Nils van der Poel (Sweden) Silver – Patrick Roest (Netherlands) Bronze – Hallgeir Engebraaten (Norway)



Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual Normal Hill: Ryoyu Kobayashi ends Japan’s drought in the men’s normal hill

Gold – Ryoyu Kobayashi (Japan) Silver – Manuel Fettner (Austria) Bronze – Dawid Kubacki (Poland)



Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls: American Jaelin Kauf lands moguls silver behind Australia’s Anthony

Gold – Jakara Anthony (Australia) Silver – Jaelin Kauf (USA) Bronze – Anastasia Smirnova (ROC)



