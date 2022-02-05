Super Bowl 2022: Who are youngest coaches to ever win a Super Bowl?

With Super Bowl LVI featuring some of the NFL’s youngest talents, the clash between coaches is also one to watch, and the battle between Zac Taylor, 38, and Sean McVay, 36, will certainly be one to remember just for their history alone.

Before Zac Taylor became the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, he spent two seasons working with the Rams under McVay–as an assistant wide receivers coach in 2017, and then as the quarterbacks coach in 2018. Now both coaches will go head to head in Super Bowl LVI–the first Super Bowl to feature two coaches under the age of 40.

In 2019, Sean McVay’s second season as an NFL head coach, he led the LA Rams to Super Bowl LIII becoming the youngest to ever coach in a Super Bowl at 33 years old. Now 3 years later, if the LA Rams win McVay would become the youngest head coach in NFL history to ever hoist up the Lombardi Trophy. On gameday, McVay will be 36 yrs, 20 days old, eclipsing Mike Tomlin who was 36 yrs, 323 days when he won SB XLIII.

If the Cincinnati Bengals win, Taylor would become the second-youngest coach to ever win a Super Bowl.

With history again on the line and youth again playing a role in this year’s championship, here are some of the youngest coaches to ever win a title.

Who is currently the youngest NFL coach to win a Super Bowl?

Currently holding the record for the youngest coach ever to win the Super Bowl is Mike Tomlin, who was 36 years old when he led the 2008 Steelers to a 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

Under his leadership, Pittsburgh was one of the league’s top defensive teams, leading in fewest points and yards allowed per game, while also finishing second in sacks (51). Led by Aaron Smith, LaMarr Woodley and James Harrison, the Steelers were dominant on defense. However, it was the offense that carried the Steelers to victory in the Super Bowl. They were led by Ben Roethlisberger and Santonio Holmes, who’s “toe tap” game-winning drive goes down as one of the most memorable plays in championship history. He finished one touchdown, nine catches, 131 receiving yards and four receptions and was named the Super Bowl MVP.

With the win, Pittsburgh won their second championship in four years and became the first team in NFL history to ever win six Super Bowl titles.

Which coach previously held the record?

Prior to Tomlin, current Los Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden was the youngest to win a championship, aged 39 and five months old. Gruden had previously been the coach of the Raiders and had helped rebuild the franchise. However, a strange scenario unfolded halfway through the 2003 season, and a trade sent him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Oakland still fared well without Gruden, Tampa Bay was able to make great strides, setting up one of the Super Bowl’s most memorable story lines when Gruden’s Buccaneers and Raiders clashed in Super Bowl XXXVII.

After a slow first quarter, Tampa Bay was able to dominate for the remainder of the game after posting a 20-3 at the half. The defense and safety Dexter Johnson shined over the course of the game, forcing Raiders quarterback John Gannon to throw five interceptions. Coming out on top with a 48-21 victory, Tampa Bay won its first ever title, and Gruden became the youngest to win a Super Bowl.

When is the Super Bowl and how can I watch it?

Super Bowl LVI will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 13.

And how can I make my Super Bowl party stand out?

First thing first, your snack game needs to be strong. Luckily, we've got you covered and have a huge list of Super Bowl snack ideas, party food and more. If you want to get in on sports betting as well in a casual, fun way, you and your friends can compete with Super Bowl Squares. We have you covered with how it works, the format and a free, printable template.

