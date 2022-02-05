Winter Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.
WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click here to sign up for Peacock now and stream the Winter Olympics live
Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
As of Saturday afternoon, Norway leads the way with 2 gold medals. Slovenia has 1 gold and 1 bronze while Italy has 2 silver medals. The United States has not yet earned a medal. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.
Winter Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options
- Watch the Winter Olympics live on Peacock
- Latest Winter Olympics news, results and more
- Up-to-date Winter Olympics live stream, TV schedule
- Daily Olympic Recap: U.S. shuts out ROC, stays unbeaten in Group A
Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.
Winter Olympics schedule today
Saturday, February 5 schedule
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream, TV
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Ski Jumping & More
|PEACOCK, NBC
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Coverage: Figure Skating & More
|PEACOCK, NBC
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Round Robin: GBR vs CHN
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs CZE
|PEACOCK, CNBC
|8:30 PM
|Figure Skating
|Figure Skating Team Event: Day 2
|PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Snowboarding, Luge & More
|PEACOCK, USA
|8:30 PM
|Snowboarding
|Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final
|PEACOCK, USA
|10:00 PM
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Downhill
|PEACOCK
|11:30 PM
|Snowboarding
|Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifying
|PEACOCK
|12:25 AM
|Figure Skating
|Pairs Practice
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs SUI
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CAN vs CZE
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Round Robin: ITA vs CHN
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Round Robin: NOR vs SWE
|PEACOCK
|2:00 AM
|Cross-Country Skiing
|Men’s Skiathlon
|PEACOCK, USA
|3:30 AM
|Speed Skating
|Men’s 5000m
|PEACOCK
|3:40 AM
|Hockey
|Women’s Prelim CHN vs JPN
|PEACOCK
|4:15 AM
|Figure Skating
|Men’s Practice
|PEACOCK
|5:00 AM
|Ski Jumping
|Men’s Individual Normal Hill Final
|PEACOCK
|5:00 AM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Women’s Moguls Qualifying No. 2
|PEACOCK
|5:15 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Hockey & Luge
|PEACOCK, USA
|6:30 AM
|Ceremony
|Medal Ceremonies: Day 2
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Luge
|Men’s Singles Luge: Runs 3 & 4
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Women’s Moguls Finals
|PEACOCK, USA
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CAN vs AUS
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Round Robin: ITA vs SWE
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Round Robin: NOR vs GBR
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SUI vs USA
|PEACOCK
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|The Olympic Show
|PEACOCK
|8:10 AM
|Hockey
|Women’s Prelim SUI vs. USA
|PEACOCK, USA
|10:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Ice
|PEACOCK
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Winter Gold
|PEACOCK
|12:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Ski Jumping, Curling & More
|PEACOCK, USA
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Speed Skating & More
|PEACOCK, NBC
When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?
The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.
How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV?
NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.
Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.