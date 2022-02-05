Winter Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click here to sign up for Peacock now and stream the Winter Olympics live

Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

As of Saturday afternoon, Norway leads the way with 2 gold medals. Slovenia has 1 gold and 1 bronze while Italy has 2 silver medals. The United States has not yet earned a medal. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.

Winter Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options

Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Winter Olympics schedule today

Saturday, February 5 schedule

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream, TV 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Ski Jumping & More PEACOCK, NBC 8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Figure Skating & More PEACOCK, NBC 8:05 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: GBR vs CHN PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs CZE PEACOCK, CNBC 8:30 PM Figure Skating Figure Skating Team Event: Day 2 PEACOCK 8:30 PM Olympic Sports Snowboarding, Luge & More PEACOCK, USA 8:30 PM Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final PEACOCK, USA 10:00 PM Alpine Skiing Men’s Downhill PEACOCK 11:30 PM Snowboarding Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifying PEACOCK 12:25 AM Figure Skating Pairs Practice PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs SUI PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CAN vs CZE PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: ITA vs CHN PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: NOR vs SWE PEACOCK 2:00 AM Cross-Country Skiing Men’s Skiathlon PEACOCK, USA 3:30 AM Speed Skating Men’s 5000m PEACOCK 3:40 AM Hockey Women’s Prelim CHN vs JPN PEACOCK 4:15 AM Figure Skating Men’s Practice PEACOCK 5:00 AM Ski Jumping Men’s Individual Normal Hill Final PEACOCK 5:00 AM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Moguls Qualifying No. 2 PEACOCK 5:15 AM Olympic Sports Hockey & Luge PEACOCK, USA 6:30 AM Ceremony Medal Ceremonies: Day 2 PEACOCK 6:30 AM Luge Men’s Singles Luge: Runs 3 & 4 PEACOCK 6:30 AM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Moguls Finals PEACOCK, USA 7:05 AM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CAN vs AUS PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: ITA vs SWE PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: NOR vs GBR PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SUI vs USA PEACOCK 8:00 AM Olympic Sports The Olympic Show PEACOCK 8:10 AM Hockey Women’s Prelim SUI vs. USA PEACOCK, USA 10:00 AM Olympic Sports Olympic Ice PEACOCK 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Winter Gold PEACOCK 12:00 PM Olympic Sports Ski Jumping, Curling & More PEACOCK, USA 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Speed Skating & More PEACOCK, NBC

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV?

NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.