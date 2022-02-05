Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway and the competition has been sensational! See below for a daily Winter Olympics 2022 schedule featuring today’s exciting events that you won’t want to miss. Click here for an overview of the entire Beijing Winter Games with a day-by-day viewing guide. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Last night in primetime, we witnessed a beautiful presentation of the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony featuring Team USA’s flag bearers John Shuster (Chisholm, MN) and Brittany Bowe (Ocala, FL). Click here to relive the moment or experience it for the first time if you didn’t have the chance to watch it live!

We’ve got an exciting lineup ahead today on NBC and Peacock featuring six medal events listed below. Live coverage begins during the day at 2:00 p.m. ET with the Women’s Skiathlon where Jessie Diggins (Afton, MN), who clinched the U.S.’s first cross-country gold in 2018, is set to compete.

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 8:00 p.m ET), the figure skating action continues in the team event as Karen Chen (Fremont, CA) competes in the women’s short program. Chen, who finished fourth at the 2021 World Championships, will face challenging opposition competing against the Russian Olympic Committee’s Kamila Valiyeva. The 15-year-old currently owns the two highest short program scores ever recorded. The men’s free skate will take place at 11:00 p.m ET, entries will be announced after the women’s short program.

At 11:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network be sure to watch 2018 Olympic champion Red Gerard (Silverthorne, CO) compete in snowboarding where he could become the first man to repeat as the slopestyle gold medalist.

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule – What to Watch on NBC and Peacock:

(All times are listed as ET.)

*indicates a medal event.

DURING THE DAY:

*Cross Country – Women’s Skiathlon: 2:00 p.m.

Luge – Men’s First, Second Runs – 2:30 p.m.

*Speed Skating – Women’s 3000m – 3:00 p.m.

*Biathlon – Mixed Relay – 3:45 p.m.

*Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls – 4:30 p.m.

*Ski Jumping – Women’s Normal Hill Final – 5:15 p.m.

TONIGHT:

*Short Track – Mixed Team Relay: 8:00 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Competition (Women’s Short Program): 8:30 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Downhill: 10:00 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Competition (Men’s Free Skate): 11:00 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying: 11:30 p.m.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

