Which NFL quarterbacks have won a Super Bowl and NCAA National Championship?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might be in only his second season in the league but he is no stranger to big-game scenarios. After missing most of his rookie campaign with a devastating knee injury, Burrow has not wasted any time in getting the Bengals on the winning track. After recording just four victories last season, Cincinnati will face the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. The 2022 Super Bowl is set for Sunday, February 13 on NBC and Peacock, and it will take place on the Rams’ home turf at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Before entering the NFL, Joe Burrow turned heads as a signal-caller at LSU. Burrow began his college career at Ohio State but he transferred to LSU for the 2018 season. In his two years as quarterback of the Tigers, Burrow posted a 68.5 completion percentage and threw 76 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions for a QB rating of 173.2.

In his senior season in 2019, Burrow set nearly every LSU single-season passing record. He became the only player in SEC history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 TDs in a season while setting the NCAA single-season record for TD passes (60) and total touchdowns (65). Backed by his historic performance, Burrow led the Tigers to a perfect 15-0 mark and the NCAA National Championship Game. In that game against Clemson, Burrow capped off a stellar season with 31 completions on 49 attempts for 463 yards and five touchdowns. He led LSU to a convincing 42-25 win over Clemson to win the CFP National Championship.

Which NFL QBs have won a CFP National Championship and Super Bowl championship?

Joe Montana – won the CFP National Championship as QB of Notre Dame in 1977 and won four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers (1982, 1985, 1989, 1990)

– won the CFP National Championship as QB of Notre Dame in 1977 and won four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers (1982, 1985, 1989, 1990) Joe Namath – named CFP National Championship as QB of Alabama by the AP in 1964, won the 1968 Super Bowl as QB of the New York Jets

If Burrow can win Super Bowl LVI against the Rams, he will become just the third quarterback in history to win both a CFP National Championship and Super Bowl championship, joining Hall of Famers Joe Namath and Joe Montana.

Namath was the quarterback of the Alabama team that was named the CFP National Champion by the AP in 1964. During this time, the NCAA did not yet have a playoff so Alabama was voted the champion by about 55 sportswriters. Based off of these votes, the AP named Alabama the champion due to its 10-0 regular season and No. 1 finish in the AP poll. In his professional career, Namath, popularly known as “Broadway Joe,” led the Jets to their first and only Super Bowl victory in 1968 over the formerly-named Baltimore Colts.

In his collegiate career, Montana led Notre Dame to to a 11-1 season en route to defeating the previously unbeaten and No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl Classic. Montana’s success only increased in the NFL when he led the 49ers to four Super Bowl championships in 1982, 1985, 1989 and 1990.

Which NFL players have won a CFP National Championship, the Heisman Trophy and a Super Bowl championship?

Tony Dorsett

Marcus Allen

Charles Woodson

Just three players in history have won the CFP National Championship, the Heisman Trophy and a Super Bowl championship: running backs Tony Dorsett, Marcus Allen and Charles Allen. Burrow has the opportunity to make history and become the first quarterback to win the CFP National Championship, Heisman Trophy and Super Bowl championship with a win over the Rams on February 13.

