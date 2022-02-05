When is Super Bowl 2022: Date, time, TV channel, NFL halftime show, national anthem, live stream for Rams vs. Bengals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Super Bowl is just over a week away and the game will air LIVE on NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Big Game this year including the date, start time, teams playing, halftime show, national anthem, TV and live stream info, location and so much more!

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores

Click here to see the full NFL playoffs schedule, bracket, postseason results and more. Be sure to check out ProFootballTalk for more on Super Bowl LVI and the NFL Playoffs including news, rumors, injury reports, game previews, recaps and more.

When is Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl 56 will take place on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles–the home of the Chargers and Rams. The NFL adopted a new 17-game schedule this season which pushes the Super Bowl back by one week and into the middle of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics: TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide

What time will the Super Bowl start?

Kickoff time for Super Bowl LV is at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET, or 5:30 p.m. Central, 4:30 p.m. Mountain and 3:30 p.m. PT. Live coverage on NBC and Peacock will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl this year?

The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles, CA. Click here to see scores and results from previous rounds to see how each team got to this point.

AFC Championship Game final score : Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (OT)

: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (OT) NFC Championship Game final score: Rams 20, 49ers 17

Who will perform the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. The Weeknd headlined the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show in Tampa, FL last year.

Who is singing the national anthem this year?

The NFL announced that Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Previous singers of “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl include: Demi Lovato, Gladys Knight, Pink, Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Whitney Houston. Six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jhené Aiko will sing “America the Beautiful” ahead of the anthem.

How to watch the Super Bowl this year: TV channel, live stream info

Super Bowl 2022 will be televised by NBC and can be streamed live on Peacock in addition to NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 game but decided to swap years in order to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

READ MORE: How to watch Super Bowl 2022: Live stream online without cable, TV info

Super Bowl 2022 odds

According to PointsBet as of February 5, the Los Angeles Rams are a -200 favorite to win it all while the Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs at +165.

Point spread : Rams -4.5 (-110), Bengals +4.5 (-110)

: Rams -4.5 (-110), Bengals +4.5 (-110) Over/under: 48

Who won the Super Bowl last year?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV in 2021.

Future Super Bowl dates and locations

2023: Super Bowl LVII

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

2024: Super Bowl LVIII

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

2025: Super Bowl LIX

Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA

RELATED: Where is Super Bowl 2022? Location, date, stadium, city, halftime show, odds, TV channel, live stream, future sites

Why does the NFL use Roman numerals for the Super Bowl?

In June of 1966, the NFL and AFL agreed to merge for the 1970 season, but until then, both leagues would meet in a championship game after their respective seasons had ended. Since their seasons took place in the fall and this new game would be played in the new year, organizers decided to assign each edition a number instead of a year to avoid confusion.

Be sure to follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for Super Bowl 2022 news, updates, scores, and more!