Get your Super Bowl squares ready because Super Bowl 56 will be played on Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. This year’s big game features a match up between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

See below to find out how Super Bowl squares and its format works as well as additional information on how to watch this year’s game.

What are Super Bowl squares and how do I play?

Each player gets a board that features 10 rows and 10 columns, adding up to 100 squares. One of the teams will be assigned the rows, while the other team will be assigned the columns. After that, the numbers between zero and nine are randomly chosen for each row and column, which allows for every possible score combination.

Who gets which squares depends on the pool you enter. Some pools randomly assign squares, while others auction off certain spots or allow players to buy as many squares as they want per quarter.

How do Super Bowl squares and numbers work? How do I win?

Each square has a corresponding row and column number. At the end of each quarter, players will look to see if those two numbers match the end digits of each team’s point total. For example, if the score at the end of the second is Bengals 14, Rams 3, then the player with the square that corresponds with four for Cincinnati and three for L.A.

Which pool players are playing in determines the pay out. Some pools pay out at the end of every quarter, or the halftime or final scores could also determine who wins.

Where can I find a printable template for Super Bowl squares?

NBC Sports has provided a template below. Fans can either print templates or email them out to fellow players.

