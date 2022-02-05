Snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics starts on Friday, February 4 with the Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying (9:45 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Four-time Olympian Shaun White competes in men’s halfpipe starting on Tuesday, February 8 (11:35 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). The three-time Olympic gold medalist will attempt to become the first athlete in any sport at the Olympic Winter Games to win four gold medals in the same individual event. See below for Shaun White’s 2022 Winter Olympic schedule and find out additional information on how to watch/live stream every moment on NBC and Peacock.

Shaun White’s 2022 Winter Olympic Schedule:

Tuesday, February 8 – Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying: 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Thursday, February 10 – Men’s Halfpipe Final: 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

