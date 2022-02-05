Rams Super Bowl history: When is the last time Los Angeles made it to, won the Super Bowl?

2022 update: The Los Angeles have secured their spot in Super Bowl LVI with a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, and for the second year in a row a team will play in the Super Bowl at their home stadium. Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Sean McVay will take on Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl Sunday, February 13 on NBC and Peacock.

After closing out the regular season on a 5-2 run to secure first place in the NFC West with a 12-5 overall mark, the Los Angeles Rams are one win away from advancing to Super Bowl LVI. Super Bowl LVI will be televised by NBC and will be available to stream live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App.

Though the Rams recently played in Super Bowl LIII following the 2018 season, they have just four Super Bowl appearances in their history in the following seasons: 2018, 2001, 1999, 1979. The four appearances are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts for 11th on the NFL’s all-time list. In their four appearances, the Rams have posted a 1-3 record. The Rams, who were known as the St. Louis Rams from 1995 to 2015, made two Super Bowl appearances over the course of three years between 1999 and 2001, defeating the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV and then falling to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI in Tom Brady‘s first career Super Bowl appearance. The Rams have faced the Patriots twice on the sport’s biggest stage, losing both contests.

With the Super Bowl scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this year, Matthew Stafford and the Rams are trying to become the second team to win the Lombardi Trophy on their home turf in as many years (Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium following the 2020 season).

Rams total Super Bowl wins