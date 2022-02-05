Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Following her breakout performance at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, Maame Biney is on the hunt for glory in Beijing.

Biney, 21, became the first Black woman to compete on a U.S. Olympic short track team and has already advanced to the women’s 500m quarterfinal after finishing third in her heat with one of the top third-place times in qualifying.

See below for Maame Biney’s 2022 Winter Olympics schedule as well as additional information on how to watch every moment of the Beijing Winter Games on NBC and Peacock.

Maame Biney’s 2022 Winter Olympics Schedule:

Monday, February 7 – Women’s 500m Finals – 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC, USA, and Peacock

Wednesday, February 9 – Women’s 1000m Heats – 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC, USA, and Peacock

Friday, February 11 – Women’s 1000m Finals – 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC, USA, and Peacock

Wednesday, February 16 – Women’s 1500m Finals – TBD on NBC, USA, and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

