2022 Winter Olympics updates: Best moments, highlights from the Beijing Winter Games

The Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics takes place tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock but the competition has already kicked off and it has been extraordinary! See below for just a glimpse into some of the best moments of the 2022 Winter Olympics so far.

Tonight we’ll see three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White (Carlsbad, CA) and Team USA’s flag bearers John Shuster (Chisholm, MN) and Brittany Bowe (Ocala, FL) headline the primetime presentation of the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony. Then, at 10:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, two-time Olympic champion Jamie Anderson (South Lake Tahoe, CA) competes in women’s slopestyle snowboarding as she begins the quest for her third straight Olympic gold medal. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock.

Best Moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics

The first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics goes to Norway’s Therese Johaug in the women’s skiathlon. It’s the 369th Winter Olympic medal for powerhouse Norway, the most of any nation. Natalya Nepryayeva (ROC) took silver and Teresa Stadlober (AUT) took bronze.

THE FIRST GOLD MEDAL of the 2022 #WinterOlympics goes to Norway! Therese Johaug wins the women's skiathlon! pic.twitter.com/HF7UadQY3D — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2022

The first medal event in Beijing is underway with the women’s skiathlon, featuring American Jessie Diggins (Afton, MN), who won gold in the team sprint in PyeongChang.

The first medal event of the 2022 #WinterOlympics is underway! Will @TeamUSA's Jessie Diggins pick up a medal for the second straight Winter Olympic Games? #WatchWithUS TV: @USA_Network and @PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/4LQQmd9xMn — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2022

Team USA arrives at the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Nathan Chen delivers in his Beijing debut finishing with a score of 111.71–the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program!

U.S. Olympic curling gold medalist John Shuster tells his family he was chosen to be one of the U.S.’s flag bearers. Watch him walk in the Opening Ceremony tonight!

The moment Olympic curling gold medalist @Shoostie2010 told his kids he was chosen to be one of the flag bearers for @TeamUSA at the Opening Ceremony is one to remember. His son then told his class at school and it will warm your heart. 🥰@usacurl @TeamShuster #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/SuxgQ39LEQ — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 4, 2022

Madison Hubbell (Sylvania, OH) and Zach Donohue (Madison, CT) scored a personal-best 86.56 to win the segment!

The journey for another gold medal begins with a WIN!#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/VnnZ5ISQtO — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 3, 2022

*All times are listed as ET.

The Opening Ceremony – 8:00 p.m.

Snowboarding (Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying) – 10:00 p.m. on Peacock and USA Network

Stream the Olympics on Peacock to never miss a second of the action this year. Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

