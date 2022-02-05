2022 Winter Olympics: Athletes, stars to watch at the Beijing Winter Games

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially kick off with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China on NBC and Peacock. Click here to find out how you can watch every single moment of the Beijing Winter Games.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

Approximately 3,000 athletes from roughly 95 countries are expected to compete in China. 223 athletes will represent the U.S. Olympic team at the 2022 Winter Games (108 of those athletes are female–a historic number). Here are just a few of the many talented stars to watch at the Beijing Winter Games.

RELATED: Team USA athlete roster for 2022 Winter Olympics

Stars to watch at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin (26, Edwards, Colorado) – Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin is a three-time Olympic medalist (two gold), three-time overall World Cup champion, and six-time world champion. The 26-year-old is a once-in-a-generation skier and is expected to be a gold medal threat in any event that she enters. Depending on how many events she enters, Shiffrin could tie or break the record for most Olympic alpine skiing medals at a single Games (4). The current record was set in 2002 by Croatia’s Janica Kostelic.

RELATED: How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin at the 2022 Winter Olympics: Schedule, event dates, times, TV, live streams

Shaun White (35, Carlsbad, California) – Snowboarding

In PyeongChang, Shaun White claimed gold in men’s halfpipe becoming the first U.S. man to win the same individual event at three Olympic Winter Games. In Beijing, the four-time Olympian and three-time Olympic gold medalist will try to become the first athlete in any sport at the Olympic Winter Games to win four gold medals in the same individual event. Click here for Shaun White’s Olympic schedule.

RELATED: Snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics: How to watch, TV Schedule, event times, dates, and more

Chloe Kim (21, Torrance, California) – Snowboarding

You might remember her from PyeongChang as the girl who was hungry for gold (and also a sandwich). The 2018 Olympic champion who dominated the competition with her signature sequence of back-to-back 1080s returns to chase a second straight gold medal in women’s halfpipe. Kim, the daughter of South Korean immigrants, took nearly two years off from competition between 2019 and early 2021, healing an ankle injury.

RELATED: Chloe Kim’s 2022 Winter Olympics Schedule – TV schedule, event dates, start times, how to watch, live stream

Nathan Chen (22, Salt Lake City, Utah) – Figure Skating

2018 Olympian Nathan Chen fought his way to fifth place in PyeongChang becoming the first skater to land six quads in a single program. The pressure got to him in 2018 but Chen has lost just once in the four years since PyeongChang. The 22-year-old has won the last three world titles (2018, ’19, ‘21) and currently sits at the top of the men’s discipline.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – How to watch Figure Skating, TV Schedule, live stream info

Kaillie Humphries (36, Calgary, Alberta) – Bobsled

In her three Olympic appearances for Canada (2010, 2014, 2018), Kaillie Humphries claimed two gold medals and a bronze medal but made the decision to leave the Canadian team and seek a safer work environment due to claims of harassment, and both verbal and mental abuse. Her marriage to American former bobsledder Travis Armbruster in 2019, made her eligible to join the U.S. team for World Cups and world championships but Humphries was officially cleared to bobsled at the Olympics for the U.S. in December 2021. The two-time Olympic champion is a gold medal contender in both two-woman and women’s monobob.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (29, Starksboro, Vermont) – Alpine Skiing

2018 Olympian Ryan Cochran-Siegle comes from a dynasty of Olympic skiers. His mother, Barbara Ann Cochran, is the 1972 Olympic slalom gold medalist. All three of Barbara’s siblings–Ryan’s aunts and uncle–have represented the U.S. at the Olympics (1972, 1976).

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – How to watch Alpine Skiing, TV Schedule, event times, dates, and more

Hilary Knight was the youngest member of the U.S. team when she made her Olympic debut in Vancouver in 2010. Three Olympic medals and eight world titles later, the all-time U.S. total points record holder (80) will become just the fourth U.S. women’s hockey player to compete at four Winter Olympics, joining Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero, and Julie Chu.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics Team USA Hockey – How to watch men’s, women’s U.S. Hockey on NBC and Peacock

Erin Jackson (29, Ocala, Florida) – Speed Skating

In 2018, Erin Jackson became the first Black woman to make the U.S. Olympic long track speed skating team after just four months of serious on-ice training. Now four years later, Jackson is a top contender in the 500m. The 29-year-old nearly missed out on the Beijing Winter Games after an uncharacteristic bobble left her in third place at the 2022 U.S. Trials but her teammate and friend Brittany Bowe gave up her spot in the race to allow Jackson to compete in Beijing.

Click here for the full Team USA athlete roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics. See below for more information on how to watch every single moment of the Beijing Winter Games on Peacock.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

RELATED: How to watch/stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!