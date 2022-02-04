Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics takes place tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock but the competition has already kicked off and it has been sensational! See below for a daily Winter Olympics 2022 schedule featuring tonight’s exciting events that you won’t want to miss. Click here for an overview of the entire Beijing Winter Games with a day-by-day viewing guide. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Last night in primetime, we witnessed the U.S. figure skating program have its best single-day showing in the team event since the 2014 Sochi Games when the team category was first contested. Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, UT) dominated in his Beijing debut finishing with a score of 111.71–the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program. In rhythm dance, Madison Hubbell (Sylvania, OH) and Zach Donohue (Madison, CT) scored a personal-best 86.56 to win the segment. Click here for the full figure skating Olympic schedule and watch all of the action unfold.

Tonight we’ll see three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White (Carlsbad, CA) and Team USA’s flag bearers John Shuster (Chisholm, MN) and Brittany Bowe (Ocala, FL) headline the primetime presentation of the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony. Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, GA) was originally chosen by athlete vote to be one of the flag bearers but has to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Bowe, a speed skater who selflessly gave up her Olympic spot in the 500m to let her teammate compete, finished runner-up in the vote. Watch all of the excitement taking place from the Birds Nest on NBC and Peacock tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Then, at 10:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, be sure to watch two-time Olympic champion Jamie Anderson (South Lake Tahoe, CA) compete in women’s slopestyle snowboarding as she chases her third straight Olympic gold medal.

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule – What to Watch Tonight on NBC and Peacock:

*All times are listed as ET.

The Opening Ceremony – 8:00 p.m.

Snowboarding (Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying) – 10:00 p.m. on Peacock and USA Network

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

How to watch the Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock

Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday, February 4. See below for the full schedule:

6:30 am: NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony.

NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony. 9:00 am – 11:00 am: A special edition of the Today show featuring reaction to the Opening Ceremony and athlete interviews.

A special edition of the Today show featuring reaction to the Opening Ceremony and athlete interviews. 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm: NBCU will review the highlights of the Opening Ceremony and look ahead to the biggest storylines of the Winter Olympics with its first-ever daytime show.

NBCU will review the highlights of the Opening Ceremony and look ahead to the biggest storylines of the Winter Olympics with its first-ever daytime show. 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm: An enhanced primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony with a special focus on the athletes of Team USA in addition to the traditional performances, pageantry, and Parade of Nations

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!