2022 Winter Olympics: List of sports at the Beijing Winter Games

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China on NBC and Peacock. However, the competition kicks off with early rounds of curling on Wednesday, February 2, two days before the Opening Ceremony.

The Beijing Winter Games will feature a total of 109 medal events across 15 sports–that includes seven new Olympic events that have been added to the program since PyeongChang: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.

Events will be contested across three Olympic competition zones: Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou. Curling, hockey, figure skating, speed skating, short track, big air in freestyle skiing, and snowboarding will take place in Beijing. Alpine Skiing, bobsled, skeleton, and luge will take place in Yanqing, and snowboarding, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined, and biathlon in Zhangjiakou.

See below for the full list of 109 medal events and additional information on how you can watch every event of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock and NBC.

What sports are being contested at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games?

There will be a total of 109 medal events across the following 15 sports:

Alpine Skiing Men’s Combined Men’s Downhill Men’s Giant Slalom Men’s Slalom Men’s Super-G Team Event Women’s Combined Women’s Downhill Women’s Giant Slalom Women’s Slalom Women’s Super-G

Biathlon Men’s 4×7.5km Relay Men’s 10km Sprint Men’s 12.5km Pursuit Men’s 15km Mass Start Men’s 20km Individual Mixed Relay Women’s 4x6km Relay Women’s 7.5km Sprint Women’s 10km Pursuit Women’s 12.5km Mass Start Women’s 15km Individual

Bobsled Four-Man Two-Man Two-Woman Women’s Monobob*

Cross-Country Skiing Men’s Individual Sprint (Freestyle) Men’s Skiathlon Men’s Team Sprint (Classical) Men’s 4x10km Relay Men’s 15km (Classical) Men’s 50km (Freestyle) Women’s Individual Sprint (Freestyle) Women’s Skiathlon Women’s Team Sprint (Classical) Women’s 4x5km Relay Women’s 10km (Classical) Women’s 30km (Freestyle)

Curling Men’s Tournament Mixed Doubles Tournament Women’s Tournament

Figure Skating Men’s Singles Women’s Singles Ice Dance Pairs Team Event



Freestyle Skiing Men’s Aerials Men’s Big Air* Men’s Halfpipe Men’s Moguls Men’s Ski Cross Men’s Slopestyle Mixed Team Aerials* Women’s Aerials Women’s Big Air* Women’s Halfpipe Women’s Moguls Women’s Ski Cross Women’s Slopestyle

Hockey Men’s Tournament Women’s Tournament



Luge Doubles Men’s Singles Women’s Singles Team Relay

Nordic Combined Men’s Individual Large Hill Men’s Individual Normal Hill Men’s Team

Short Track Men’s 500m Men’s 1000m Men’s 1500m Men’s 5000m Relay Mixed Team Relay* Women’s 500m Women’s 1000m Women’s 1500m Women’s 3000m Relay

Skeleton Men’s Skeleton Women’s Skeleton

Ski Jumping Men’s Individual Normal Hill Men’s Individual Large Hill Men’s Team Mixed Team* Women’s Individual Normal Hill

Snowboarding Men’s Big Air Men’s Halfpipe Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Men’s Slopestyle Men’s Snowboard Cross Mixed Team Snowboard Cross* Women’s Big Air Women’s Halfpipe Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Women’s Slopestyle Women’s Snowboard Cross

Speed Skating Men’s 500m Men’s 1000m Men’s 1500m Men’s 5000m Men’s 10,000m Men’s Mass Start Men’s Team Pursuit Women’s 500m Women’s 1000m Women’s 1500m Women’s 3000m Women’s 5000m Women’s Mass Start Women’s Team Pursuit



Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

