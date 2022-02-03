Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics takes place on Friday, February 4 but the competition has already kicked off. See below for a daily Winter Olympics 2022 schedule featuring tonight’s exciting events that you won’t want to miss. Click here for an overview of the entire Beijing Winter Games with a day-by-day viewing guide. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Tune to NBC and Peacock tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET for an extraordinary opening night of primetime competition. 2018 Olympian and three-time reigning world champion, Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah) will take the ice tonight, skating in the men’s short program as the team event portion of figure skating begins. 2018 Olympians and three-time world medalists Madison Hubbell (Sylvania, OH) and Zach Donohue (Madison, CT) will also make their team event debut tonight in the rhythm dance. See tonight’s full primetime lineup below.

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule – What to Watch Tonight on NBC and Peacock:

*All times are listed as ET.

Freestyle Skiing (Men’s Mogul’s Qualifying) – 8:00 p.m.

Figure Skating Team Event (Men’s Short Program) – 8:55 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing (Women’s Moguls Qualifying) – 10:15 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event (Rhythm Dance) – 10:35 p.m.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

How to watch the Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock

Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday, February 4. See below for the full schedule:

6:30 am: NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony.

NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony. 9:00 am – 11:00 am: A special edition of the Today show featuring reaction to the Opening Ceremony and athlete interviews.

A special edition of the Today show featuring reaction to the Opening Ceremony and athlete interviews. 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm: NBCU will review the highlights of the Opening Ceremony and look ahead to the biggest storylines of the Winter Olympics with its first-ever daytime show.

NBCU will review the highlights of the Opening Ceremony and look ahead to the biggest storylines of the Winter Olympics with its first-ever daytime show. 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm: An enhanced primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony with a special focus on the athletes of Team USA in addition to the traditional performances, pageantry, and Parade of Nations

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!