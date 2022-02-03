The 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China. However, the competition kicks off with early rounds of curling on Wednesday, February 2, two days before the Opening Ceremony.

When does Snowboarding begin at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Snowboarding starts on Friday, February 4 with the Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying (9:45 p.m. ET on USA Network). With the exception of Big Air, all snowboarding events will take place at Genting Snow Park. The venue previously hosted a FIS World Cup snowboard halfpipe contest in December 2019 as an Olympic test event. The resort has also hosted two FIS World Cup snowboard cross events, in February 2019 and November 2021.

Big Air will take place at Big Air Shougang located in Shougang Industrial Park. The venue was constructed in 2019. A FIS World Cup big air competition–the only Olympic test event scheduled to take place at the venue–was canceled in November 2020 due to the pandemic.

Stars to watch for the U.S. include Jamie Anderson (South Lake Tahoe, California), Shaun White (35, Carlsbad, California), Chloe Kim (Torrance, California), and Red Gerard (Silverthorne, Colorado). Anderson, a two-time Olympic slopestyle gold medalist looks to earn her third Olympic title in PyeongChang. White, a four-time Olympian and three-time Olympic gold medalist will try to become the first athlete in any sport at the Olympic Winter Games to win four gold medals in the same individual event (men’s halfpipe). Kim, a 2018 Olympic champion and the daughter of South Korean immigrants, returns to chase a second straight gold medal in women’s halfpipe. Red Gerard (Silverthorne, Colorado) will attempt to go back-to-back in snowboard slopestyle. Gerard became snowboarding’s youngest Olympic gold medalist in this event at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

See below for the 2022 Winter Olympics Snowboarding TV schedule with additional information on how to watch each event on Peacock.

2022 Winter Olympics Snowboarding TV Schedule

Date/Time Event Network/Stream Fri, 2/4

9:45p Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 2/5

8:30p 🏅 Women’s Slopestyle Final USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 2/5

11:30p Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 2/6

11:00p 🏅 Men’s Slopestyle Final NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 2/7

9:40p M/W Parallel Giant Slalom Qualifying — | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 2/8

1:30a 🏅 M/W Parallel Giant Slalom Finals USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 2/8

8:30p Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 2/8

10:00p Women’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 2/8

11:30p Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 2/9

1:30p 🏅 Women’s Snowboard Cross Finals USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 2/9

8:30p 🏅 Women’s Halfpipe Final NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 2/9

10:15p Men’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thu, 2/10

1:00a 🏅 Men’s Snowboard Cross Finals USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thu, 2/10

8:30p 🏅 Men’s Halfpipe Final NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 2/11

9:00p 🏅 Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Finals NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 2/13

8:30p Women’s Big Air Qualifying *NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 2/14

12:30a Men’s Big Air Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 2/14

8:30p 🏅 Women’s Big Air Final NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 2/15

12:00a 🏅 Men’s Big Air Final NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

