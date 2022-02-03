Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China. However, the competition already kicked off with early rounds of curling on Wednesday, February 2. See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Curling schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and stream every moment of the Beijing Winter Games live on NBC and Peacock. Sign up for Peacock here!

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

Curling will take place at the National Aquatics Center located in the Beijing competition zone. The venue, known as “The Water Cube” when it hosted swimming at the 2008 Olympics has now been nicknamed “The Ice Cube”. The U.S. men’s team that claimed a surprising gold medal in PyeongChang is back together in Beijing–that includes 39-year-old John Shuster (Chisholm, MN) who is set to become the first curler to appear at five Olympics since the sport became a full medal event in 1998. Click here to find out the full Team USA athlete roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Stars to watch at the Beijing Winter Games

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

2022 Winter Olympics Curling Schedule

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs USA 2/2/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CHN vs SUI 2/2/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: NOR vs CZE 2/2/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SWE vs GBR 2/2/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs CHN 2/2/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: GBR vs CAN 2/2/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SWE vs CZE 2/2/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs ITA 2/2/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: ITA vs SUI 2/3/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs NOR 2/3/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CHN vs SWE 2/3/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs AUS 2/3/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: NOR vs CAN 2/3/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SUI vs GBR 2/3/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CAN vs SUI 2/3/2022 7:35 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: ITA vs NOR 2/3/2022 7:35 p.m. USA Network Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SWE vs AUS 2/3/2022 7:35 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CHN vs CAN 2/4/2022 12:35 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs ITA 2/4/2022 12:35 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: GBR vs AUS 2/4/2022 12:35 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SWE vs USA 2/4/2022 12:35 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs NOR 2/4/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SUI vs SWE 2/4/2022 8:05 p.m. USA Network Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs ITA 2/5/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CHN vs USA 2/5/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs GBR 2/5/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SWE vs CAN 2/5/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs SUI 2/5/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: GBR vs ITA 2/5/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: NOR vs CHN 2/5/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs CAN 2/5/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: GBR vs CHN 2/5/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs CZE 2/5/2022 8:05 p.m. CNBC, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs SUI 2/6/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CAN vs CZE 2/6/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: ITA vs CHN 2/6/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: NOR vs SWE 2/6/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CAN vs AUS 2/6/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: ITA vs SWE 2/6/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: NOR vs GBR 2/6/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SUI vs USA 2/6/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CAN vs ITA 2/6/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs CHN 2/6/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SUI vs NOR 2/6/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs GBR 2/6/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Semifinals, Sheet A 2/7/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Semifinals, Sheet C 2/7/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal 2/8/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Gold Medal 2/8/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs SWE 2/9/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs CAN 2/9/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs SUI 2/9/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, USA vs ROC 2/9/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin ROC vs USA 2/9/2022 8:05 p.m. CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs CHN 2/9/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, GBR vs SUI 2/9/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs JPN 2/9/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs ROC 2/10/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs ITA 2/10/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs CAN 2/10/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, USA vs SWE 2/10/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, CAN vs KOR 2/10/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, CHN vs SUI 2/10/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs GBR 2/10/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, USA vs DEN 2/10/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs CHN 2/10/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs USA 2/10/2022 8:05 p.m. CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, SUI vs ROC 2/10/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, SWE vs ITA 2/10/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, CAN vs JPN 2/11/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, KOR vs GBR 2/11/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, SUI vs ROC 2/11/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, USA vs CHN 2/11/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, CAN vs SUI 2/11/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs NOR 2/11/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, ROC vs DEN 2/11/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, JPN vs DEN 2/11/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, KOR vs ROC 2/11/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs CAN 2/11/2022 8:05 p.m. CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, CAN vs SWE 2/12/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs SUI 2/12/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, ITA vs CHN 2/12/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, USA vs NOR 2/12/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs SUI 2/12/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, GBR vs USA 2/12/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, ROC vs JPN 2/12/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs CHN 2/12/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs GBR 2/12/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, ITA vs ROC 2/12/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs SWE 2/12/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, USA vs CAN 2/12/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs GBR 2/13/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, KOR vs CHN 2/13/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, SUI vs CAN 2/13/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, USA vs SWE 2/13/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs USA 2/13/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs DEN 2/13/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, SUI vs ITA 2/13/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, CAN vs ROC 2/13/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, CHN vs JPN 2/13/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round-Robin, USA vs. KOR 2/13/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, CAN vs ITA 2/14/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs NOR 2/14/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, ROC vs SWE 2/14/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, SUI vs GBR 2/14/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs ROC 2/14/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, GBR vs CAN 2/14/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, JPN vs KOR 2/14/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, SUI vs SWE 2/14/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, CAN vs CHN 2/14/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, ROC vs NOR 2/14/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, SUI vs USA 2/14/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, SWE vs DEN 2/14/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, CHN vs ROC 2/15/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, GBR vs JPN 2/15/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs DEN 2/15/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, USA vs SUI 2/15/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, ITA vs USA 2/15/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs CHN 2/15/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, ROC vs CAN 2/15/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, SWE vs GBR 2/15/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, CHN vs GBR 2/15/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round-Robin, CAN vs. USA 2/15/2022 8:05 p.m. CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round-Robin, SUI vs. KOR 2/15/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs SUI 2/16/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs ROC 2/16/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, ITA vs DEN 2/16/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, CAN vs CHN 2/16/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, JPN vs USA 2/16/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, KOR vs DEN 2/16/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, ROC vs SWE 2/16/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, CAN vs GBR 2/16/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs USA 2/16/2022 8:05 p.m. CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs ITA 2/16/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, SWE vs SUI 2/16/2022 8:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs CAN 2/17/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, JPN vs SUI 2/17/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, KOR vs SWE 2/17/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, ROC vs GBR 2/17/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Semifinal, Sheet A 2/17/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Semifinal, Sheet C 2/17/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Bronze Medal 2/18/2022 1:30 a.m. USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Semifinal, Sheet A 2/18/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Semifinal, Sheet C 2/18/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Gold Medal 2/19/2022 1:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Bronze Medal 2/19/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Gold Medal 2/19/2022 8:05 p.m. CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the 2022 Winter Games!