When are the 2022 Winter Olympics? Dates, how to watch, Opening Ceremony info, sports

The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to take place on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and go through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China, just six months after the Tokyo Games. Approximately 3,000 athletes are expected to compete from roughly 95 nations and 45% of those athletes are expected to be female, marking the highest percentage in the history of the Olympic Winter Games. The Olympics will air on TV and live streaming platforms across NBC, USA, CNBC and Peacock.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will feature seven new Olympic events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping. So instead of the 102 medal events we witnessed in PyeongChang, there will now be a total of 109 medal events across 15 sports. See below for additional information on what sports will be contested.

Mikaela Shiffrin, Nathan Chen, and Shaun White are just a few of the big stars that are expected to represent Team USA at the Beijing Winter Games. Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist from Edwards, Colorado, competed in five total events at the 2014 and 2018 Olympic Winter Games combined, however, the Beijing schedule makes it possible that she could compete in five events in 2022. Chen, a native of Salt Lake City, is the three-time reigning world champion in men’s singles. Despite a shaky start to the season at Skate America, Chen remains the favorite for gold if he skates at his best. White, a three-time Olympic gold medalist from Carlsbad, California, could become the first snowboarder ever to win four career Olympic medals.

What sports will be contested at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Alpine Skiing

Biathlon

Bobsled

Cross-Country Skiing

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Hockey

Luge

Nordic Combined

Short Track

Skeleton

Ski Jumping

Snowboarding

Speed Skating

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. Additionally, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk for the latest news, updates, and storylines surrounding the 2022 Winter Olympics!