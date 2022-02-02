2022 Winter Olympics: TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

The official dates for the 2022 Winter Olympics are Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20, in Beijing, China. The competition begins as early as Wednesday, February 2–two days before the Opening Ceremony–with curling. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and conclude with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, February 20.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will feature some of Team USA’s best and brightest stars who can make history in China. Mikaela Shiffrin (26, Edwards, Colorado), a once-in-a-generation skier, is a gold medal threat in any event that she enters. The three-time Olympic medalist (two gold) could tie or break the record for most Olympic alpine skiing medals at a single Games. Shaun White (35, Carlsbad, California), a four-time Olympian and three-time Olympic gold medalist, will try to become the first athlete in any sport at the Olympic Winter Games to win four gold medals in the same individual event (men’s halfpipe). Chloe Kim (21, Torrance, California), the 2018 Olympic champion in women’s halfpipe, returns to chase a second straight gold medal. Kim, the daughter of South Korean immigrants, took nearly two years off from competition between 2019 and early 2021, healing an ankle injury.

You can watch all of Team USA’s stars and much more on Peacock, the streaming home of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Peacock will provide live stream coverage of every single event. Click here for additional information on how you can live stream the Games.

See below for a day-by-day viewing guide to the 2022 Winter Olympics featuring the most highly anticipated moments for each day and additional information on how to watch. All of the events listed below are scheduled to take place during primetime on NBC.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

Day-by-day TV viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

*All time is listed as ET. Times are subject to change.

Wednesday, February 2 (Day -2):

The Beijing Winter Olympics kick off with early rounds of mixed doubles curling. Watch as pairs from the U.S. take on Australia and Italy

When: 6:00 p.m. & 8:05 p.m. on USA Network

Thursday, February 3 (Day -1):

Friday, February 4 (Day 0):

The Opening Ceremony begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. There will be a full day of unprecedented coverage, click here for the full schedule of events.

When: 6:30 a.m on NBC and Peacock

Saturday, February 5 (Day 1):

Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury –arguably the most dominant athlete in any Winter Olympic sport–competes in the Men’s Moguls Final. Kingsbury is the defending Olympic gold medalist, a 3-time world champion, and 9-time overall World Cup champion. When: 6:30 a.m. on NBC and USA Network

–arguably the most dominant athlete in any Winter Olympic sport–competes in the Men’s Moguls Final. Kingsbury is the defending Olympic gold medalist, a 3-time world champion, and 9-time overall World Cup champion. Two-time Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson (South Lake Tahoe, California) could become the first snowboarder to win 3 straight Olympic gold medals. When: 8:30 p.m. on NBC and USA Network

(South Lake Tahoe, California) could become the first snowboarder to win 3 straight Olympic gold medals.

Sunday, February 6 (Day 2):

Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) will have her first medal chance in Beijing competing in Women’s Giant Slalom. Shiffrin is the defending Olympic gold medalist in this event and may be competing in as many as five events in Beijing. When: 9:15 p.m. ET on USA Network

(Edwards, Colorado) will have her first medal chance in Beijing competing in Women’s Giant Slalom. Shiffrin is the defending Olympic gold medalist in this event and may be competing in as many as five events in Beijing. Red Gerard (Silverthorne, Colorado) looks to go back-to-back in snowboard slopestyle. Gerard became snowboarding’s youngest Olympic gold medalist in this event at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. When: 11:00 p.m. on NBC

(Silverthorne, Colorado) looks to go back-to-back in snowboard slopestyle. Gerard became snowboarding’s youngest Olympic gold medalist in this event at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

Monday, February 7 (Day 3):

After a disastrous short program erased his medal chances in 2018, three-time reigning world champion Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah) will begin his road to redemption. When: 8:15 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

(Salt Lake City, Utah) will begin his road to redemption. China’s Eileen Gu the reigning world champion in halfpipe and slopestyle who was born in San Francisco to an American father and Chinese mother, will have her first medal opportunity in Beijing in the Women’s Big Air Final. When: 9:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

the reigning world champion in halfpipe and slopestyle who was born in San Francisco to an American father and Chinese mother, will have her first medal opportunity in Beijing in the Women’s Big Air Final. The U.S. women’s hockey team takes on Canada in the preliminary round for a new chapter in one of the biggest rivalries in winter sports (of six gold medals ever awarded in women’s hockey, five have been won by either the U.S. or Canada). When: 12:15 a.m. on USA Network



Tuesday, February 8 (Day 4):

Wednesday, February 9 (Day 5):

Thursday, February 10 (Day 6)

35-year-old Shaun White (Carlsbad, California) looks to compete in the men’s halfpipe final, attempting to become the first athlete in any sport at the Olympic Winter Games to win 4 gold medals in the same individual event (although two other athletes competing in Beijing also have the chance to hit that milestone). When: 8:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

(Carlsbad, California) looks to compete in the men’s halfpipe final, attempting to become the first athlete in any sport at the Olympic Winter Games to win 4 gold medals in the same individual event (although two other athletes competing in Beijing also have the chance to hit that milestone). Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) will have another possible medal opportunity in the Women’s Super-G. When: 10:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

(Edwards, Colorado) will have another possible medal opportunity in the Women’s Super-G.

Friday, February 11 (Day 7)

Saturday, February 12 (Day 8)

At 37-years-old, Katie Uhlaender (Breckenridge, Colorado) will compete in Women’s Skeleton.

Beijing marks the 37-year-olds fifth Olympic Games. Uhlaender narrowly missed a medal at the 2014 Sochi Games finishing four one-hundredths of a second behind the eventual bronze medalist.

(Breckenridge, Colorado) will compete in Women’s Skeleton. Beijing marks the 37-year-olds fifth Olympic Games. Uhlaender narrowly missed a medal at the 2014 Sochi Games finishing four one-hundredths of a second behind the eventual bronze medalist. Monobob will make its Olympic debut with Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) as the U.S.’s top contender. Humphries, a two-time Olympic champion in two-woman, will be competing in her first Games as a U.S. citizen.

(Calgary, Alberta) as the U.S.’s top contender. Humphries, a two-time Olympic champion in two-woman, will be competing in her first Games as a U.S. citizen. When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, February 13 (Day 9)

Monday, February 14 (Day 10)

Tuesday, February 15 (Day 11)

Women’s Figure Skating begins with the short program featuring a group of teenagers from Russia–including 15-year-old Kamila Valiyeva –who could sweep the podium after transforming what’s possible in the world of figure skating.

–who could sweep the podium after transforming what’s possible in the world of figure skating. When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Wednesday, February 16 (Day 12)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) will have her final medal opportunity in Women’s Combined. When: 9:30 p.m. on NBC

(Edwards, Colorado) will have her final medal opportunity in Women’s Combined. One of the fiercest rivalries in sports could continue as the U.S. and Canada are predicted to face off again for the gold medal. The two nations have met in the gold medal game in five of the six Olympic tournaments where Women’s hockey has been contested. When: 11:05 p.m. on NBC and Peacock



Thursday, February 17 (Day 13)

Speed skater Brittany Bowe (Ocala, Florida) looks to earn her first individual Olympic medal in the women’s 1000m.

(Ocala, Florida) looks to earn her first individual Olympic medal in the women’s 1000m. Two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu (2019, 2020) from Richmond, California competes in the Women’s Free Skate. In 2019, Liu became the first female skater to land both a triple Axel and a quad Lutz in the same program.

(2019, 2020) from Richmond, California competes in the Women’s Free Skate. In 2019, Liu became the first female skater to land both a triple Axel and a quad Lutz in the same program. When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Friday, February 18 (Day 14)

The Figure Skating pairs event commences as China looks to continue its tradition of dominance at home with Sui Wenjing and Han Cong . China has more pairs medals than another nation in this century.

and . China has more pairs medals than another nation in this century. When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Saturday, February 19 (Day 15)

The final day of primetime competition takes place as U.S. bobsledder Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) competes for her fourth medal in the two-woman event. The men’s hockey final will also take place as well as the Figure Skating Pairs’ Free Skate–the most anticipated event for the host county.

When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, February 20 (Day 16)

The Closing Ceremony takes place officially brings the Games to an end.

When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

