2022 Winter Olympics: Sports at the Beijing Winter Games

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China. However, the competition kicks off with early rounds of curling on Wednesday, February 2, two days before the Opening Ceremony.
The Beijing Winter Games will feature a total of 109 medal events across 15 sports–that includes seven new Olympic events that have been added to the program since PyeongChang: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.
Events will be contested across three Olympic competition zones: Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou. Curling, hockey, figure skating, speed skating, short track, big air in freestyle skiing, and snowboarding will take place in Beijing. Alpine Skiing, bobsled, skeleton, and luge will take place in Yanqing, and snowboarding, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined, and biathlon in Zhangjiakou.
See below for the full list of 109 medal events and additional information on how you can watch every event of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock and NBC.
What sports are being contested at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games?
There will be a total of 109 medal events across the following 15 sports:
-
Alpine Skiing
- Men’s Combined
- Men’s Downhill
- Men’s Giant Slalom
- Men’s Slalom
- Men’s Super-G
- Team Event
- Women’s Combined
- Women’s Downhill
- Women’s Giant Slalom
- Women’s Slalom
- Women’s Super-G
-
Biathlon
- Men’s 4×7.5km Relay
- Men’s 10km Sprint
- Men’s 12.5km Pursuit
- Men’s 15km Mass Start
- Men’s 20km Individual
- Mixed Relay
- Women’s 4x6km Relay
- Women’s 7.5km Sprint
- Women’s 10km Pursuit
- Women’s 12.5km Mass Start
- Women’s 15km Individual
-
Bobsled
- Four-Man
- Two-Man
- Two-Woman
- Women’s Monobob*
-
Cross-Country Skiing
- Men’s Individual Sprint (Freestyle)
- Men’s Skiathlon
- Men’s Team Sprint (Classical)
- Men’s 4x10km Relay
- Men’s 15km (Classical)
- Men’s 50km (Freestyle)
- Women’s Individual Sprint (Freestyle)
- Women’s Skiathlon
- Women’s Team Sprint (Classical)
- Women’s 4x5km Relay
- Women’s 10km (Classical)
- Women’s 30km (Freestyle)
-
Curling
- Men’s Tournament
- Mixed Doubles Tournament
- Women’s Tournament
-
Figure Skating
- Men’s Singles
- Women’s Singles
- Ice Dance
- Pairs
- Team Event
-
Freestyle Skiing
- Men’s Aerials
- Men’s Big Air*
- Men’s Halfpipe
- Men’s Moguls
- Men’s Ski Cross
- Men’s Slopestyle
- Mixed Team Aerials*
- Women’s Aerials
- Women’s Big Air*
- Women’s Halfpipe
- Women’s Moguls
- Women’s Ski Cross
- Women’s Slopestyle
-
Hockey
- Men’s Tournament
- Women’s Tournament
-
Luge
- Doubles
- Men’s Singles
- Women’s Singles
- Team Relay
-
Nordic Combined
- Men’s Individual Large Hill
- Men’s Individual Normal Hill
- Men’s Team
-
Short Track
- Men’s 500m
- Men’s 1000m
- Men’s 1500m
- Men’s 5000m Relay
- Mixed Team Relay*
- Women’s 500m
- Women’s 1000m
- Women’s 1500m
- Women’s 3000m Relay
-
Skeleton
- Men’s Skeleton
- Women’s Skeleton
-
Ski Jumping
- Men’s Individual Normal Hill
- Men’s Individual Large Hill
- Men’s Team
- Mixed Team*
- Women’s Individual Normal Hill
-
Snowboarding
- Men’s Big Air
- Men’s Halfpipe
- Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom
- Men’s Slopestyle
- Men’s Snowboard Cross
- Mixed Team Snowboard Cross*
- Women’s Big Air
- Women’s Halfpipe
- Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom
- Women’s Slopestyle
- Women’s Snowboard Cross
-
Speed Skating
- Men’s 500m
- Men’s 1000m
- Men’s 1500m
- Men’s 5000m
- Men’s 10,000m
- Men’s Mass Start
- Men’s Team Pursuit
- Women’s 500m
- Women’s 1000m
- Women’s 1500m
- Women’s 3000m
- Women’s 5000m
- Women’s Mass Start
- Women’s Team Pursuit
How to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock:
Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.
How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC:
For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.
What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?
- Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET
- Sunday: 7:00 pm ET
