Super Bowl 2022: Who is Mary J. Blige, halftime show performer at Super Bowl LVI?

Super Bowl LVI is just a weeks away which means this year’s halftime show is just around the corner. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the 2022 NFL Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show including a closer look at one of the night’s performers: Mary J. Blige.

As previously announced, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar will collectively headline this year’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The 2022 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 13 and can be watched on NBC and Peacock.

The Super Bowl stage won’t be new territory for Mary J. Blige as she was a guest at the Super Bowl XXXV halftime show in 2001 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Aerosmith and *NSYNC were the headliners while Britney Spears, Nelly, Tremors, and The Earthquake Horns made guest appearances in addition to Mary J. Blige. Blige appeared at the end of the show joining Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Spears and Nelly for a rendition of “Walk This Way.”

Take a look at more of Mary J. Blige’s biography and some of her career accolades below:

Mary J. Blige’s biography

Where is Mary J. Blige from? She was born in the Bronx, NYC and grew up in Georgia and New York

She was born in the Bronx, NYC and grew up in Georgia and New York How old is Mary J. Blige? Age: 51

Age: 51 Full name: Mary Jane Blige

Mary J. Blige’s music career

Career : Singer, songwriter, actress

: Singer, songwriter, actress Genres : R&B, hip hop soul

: R&B, hip hop soul First album : What’s the 411? released on July 28, 1992

: What’s the 411? released on July 28, 1992 Most recent album : Good Morning Gorgeous released on February 11, 2022

: Good Morning Gorgeous released on February 11, 2022 Current record label: Mary Jane, 300

Mary Jane, 300 Grammy nominations: 31

31 Grammy wins: 9

Notable Songs by Mary J. Blige

“You Remind Me”

“Real Love”

“Sweet Things”

“Be Happy”

“I’m Goin’ Down”

“Not Gon’ Cry”

“I Can Love You” (featuring Lil’ Kim)

“Family Affair”

“No More Drama”

“Rainy Dayz” (featuring Ja Rule)

“Love @ 1st Sight” (featuring Ja Rule)

“Be Without You”

“Just Fine”

How to watch Super Bowl 2022

When : Sunday, February 13, 2022

: Sunday, February 13, 2022 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock, NBCsports.com, NBC Sports app

