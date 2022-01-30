The No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs are one game away from making it back to the Super Bowl for a third consecutive season.

After a 3-4 start, the Chiefs rallied to win eight straight games and nine of their last 10 during the regular season. Kansas City got off to a slow start against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Wild Card Weekend, but it didn’t take long for Patrick Mahomes to heat up en route to a five-touchdown performance that resulted in a dominant 42-21 victory.

Next up was the Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of the AFC Championship game from the 2020 season. It was the final game of an incredible slate of Divisional Round matchups. After the first three games of the weekend were all decided by a walk-off field goal, the Bills and Chiefs decided to add even more spice, combining for 25 points in the final two minutes of the game and heading into overtime after a Harrison Butker 49-yard game-tying field goal. The Chiefs scored on the opening possession, and because of the NFL’s overtime rules, the Bills didn’t get a chance to respond. The Chiefs won it 42-36 and will now face the Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

Wild Card round results

42-21 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Divisional round results

42-36 victory against the Buffalo Bills (OT)

2021 NFL Draft picks

Round 2: No. 58 – Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Round 2: No. 63 – Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

Round 4: No. 144 (compensatory) – Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State

Round 5: No. 162 (from MIA through LV and NYJ) – Noah Gray, TE, Duke

Round 5: No. 181 (compensatory) – Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson

Round 6: No. 226 (from CAR through NYJ) – Trey Smith, G, Tennessee

Key personnel: Coaches and players

Head coach: Andy Reid

Andy Reid Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes Wide receiver: Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill Tight end: Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce Safety: Tyrann Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu Defensive end: Melvin Ingram

Chiefs regular season results

Overall record : 12-5

: Key wins/biggest win of the season: 48-9 victory against Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14

Chiefs recent playoff history

Won sixth straight AFC West title this season… Lost Super Bowl LV to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 season

Looking ahead to Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC Championship

Mahomes and the Chiefs will host Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Sunday. The two teams met in Week 17 of the regular season in Cincinnati, with the Bengals pulling off one of the biggest wins of their season, a 34-31 victory on a 20-yard Evan McPherson field goal in the final seconds. This time, however, they’ll be in Chiefs country at Arrowhead Stadium, with Kansas City coming off a thrilling overtime win over the Bills. That Divisional game was one of the all-time greats, with Mahomes showcasing what makes him so special at the quarterback position, and playmakers like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce stepping up in key moments (Hill had 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown, while Kelce snagged the game-winning eight-yard touchdown reception in overtime).

The Bengals win in the Divisional Round came despite Burrow being sacked nine times, which equaled a playoff record, and Kansas City will likely look to exploit an offensive line that’s shown its shortcomings in protecting the quarterback. On the offensive side of the ball, the Chiefs have scored 42 points in each of their playoff wins, with Mahomes going 33/44 for 378 pass yards and 3 touchdowns against the Bills. The Bengals pass defense struggled in the regular season, allowing 248.4 yards per game (7th-most in the NFL).

Including playoffs, the Chiefs are 9-2 at home this season, but the Bengals have already shown their ability to win on the road in the postseason against a higher-seeded opponent.

Regular season record against playoff teams

In the regular season, the Chiefs went 6-3 against the Bengals.

Wins:

42-30 vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4

13-7 vs. Green Bay Packers in Week 9

41-14 vs. Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10

19-9 vs. Dallas Cowboys in Week 11

48-9 vs. Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14

36-10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16

Losses:

38-20 vs. Buffalo Bills in Week 5

27-3 vs. Tennessee Titans in Week 7

34-31 vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17

