49ers Super Bowl history: When is the last time San Francisco made it to, won the Super Bowl?

After clinching a playoff berth in the final week of the regular season with a 27-24 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams to finish with a 10-7 record overall, the San Francisco 49ers are one win away from advancing to Super Bowl LVI. Super Bowl LVI will be televised by NBC and will be available to stream live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App.

READ MORE: When is Super Bowl 2022? Date, time, halftime show, live stream

For the 49ers, playing for the Lombardi Trophy is familiar territory. San Francisco has seven Super Bowl appearances in the following seasons: 2019, 2012, 1994, 1989, 1988, 1984, 1981. The seven appearances are fifth in the league overall behind the New England Patriots (11), Pittsburgh Steelers (8), Dallas Cowboys (8) and Denver Broncos (8). In their seven appearances, the 49ers have posted a 5-2 record. San Francisco’s five Super Bowl victories came during an unprecedented run in the ’80s when they won four Super Bowl titles in eight years. San Francisco did not record a loss in the big game until falling short to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

With another Super Bowl win, the 49ers would join the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers as the teams with the most Super Bowl championships of all time.

RELATED: How to watch Super Bowl 2022: Live stream online without cable, TV channel info

49ers total Super Bowl wins

Five (1981 season, 1984 season, 1988 season, 1989 season, 1994 season)

Most recent San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl appearance

2019 season: Lost Super Bowl LIV vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20

The 49ers most recent Super Bowl appearance came against the Chiefs in the 2019 season. In the game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final 6:13. The Chiefs scored 21 straight points to overcome a double-digit deficit and defeat the 49ers, 31-20.

For 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, the loss cut deep. When he was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons three years earlier, the Patriots came all the way back from down 25 points to defeat the Falcons, 34-28 in overtime.

With QB Jimmy Garoppolo and offensive weapons George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, Shanahan will look to rewrite history and finish out this season strong.

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channels

San Francisco 49ers most recent Super Bowl win

1994 season: Won Super Bowl XXIX vs. the (formerly named) San Diego Chargers, 49-26

With a victory over the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX, the 49ers became the first NFL team to win five Super Bowl championships. San Francisco had won its previous four Lombardi Trophies with Joe Montana at quarterback, but Steve Young led the 49ers to victory against the Chargers as he won the game MVP following a performance in which he threw for 325 yards and six touchdowns.

The game is the highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history. The 49ers scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters and seven more in the fourth to secure the 49-26 win.

RELATED: What are the highest-scoring and lowest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history?

With a 55-10 win in Super Bowl XXIV against the Denver Broncos, the 49ers also hold the highest single-game point total in a Super Bowl.

49ers Super Bowl history

2019 season: Lost Super Bowl LIV vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20

2012 season: Lost Super Bowl XLVII vs. the Baltimore Ravens, 34-31

1994 season: Won Super Bowl XXIX vs. the San Diego Chargers, 49-26

1989 season: Won Super Bowl XXIV vs. the Denver Broncos, 55-10

1988 season: Won Super Bowl XXIII vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-16

1984 season: Won Super Bowl XIX vs. the Miami Dolphins, 38-16

1981 season: Won Super Bowl XVI vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-21

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl LVI?

When : Sunday, February 13, 2022

: Sunday, February 13, 2022 Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream : Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com

: Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries and more

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVI as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more