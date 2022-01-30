2022 NFL Playoffs scores, bracket for AFC, NFC Championship games: Full TV schedule, results for games this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are underway and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner! Here are the final scores, results and schedule from the AFC and NFC Championship Games today. Plus, check out the full 2022 NFL playoff schedule here.

2022 NFL Conference Championships Schedule

AFC Championship Game

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Date : Sunday, January 30, 2022

: Sunday, January 30, 2022 Time : 3:05 p.m. ET

: 3:05 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

NFC Championship Game

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Date : Sunday, January 30, 2022

: Sunday, January 30, 2022 Time : 6:40 p.m. ET

: 6:40 p.m. ET TV Channel: FOX

2022 NFL Scores: Divisional Round

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Final score : Rams 30, Buccaneers 27

: Rams 30, Buccaneers 27 Recap: Rams beat Buccaneers in NFL playoff classic

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Final score : Chiefs 42, Bills 36 (OT)

: Chiefs 42, Bills 36 (OT) Recap: Travis Kelce’s overtime touchdown hands Chiefs stunning 42-36 win

Saturday, January 22

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans

Final score : Bengals 19, Titans 16

: Bengals 19, Titans 16 Recap: Bengals advance to AFC Championship Game with 19-16 win over Titans

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers

Final score : 49ers 13, Packers 10

: 49ers 13, Packers 10 Recap: 49ers knock off Packers in 13-10 win at Lambeau Field

2022 NFL Scores: Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

Final score : Bengals 26, Raiders 19

: Bengals 26, Raiders 19 Recap: Bengals end long playoff drought with 26-19 win over Raiders

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Final score : Bills 47, Patriots 17

: Bills 47, Patriots 17 Recap: Bills dominate Patriots 47-17 to open playoff run

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Final score : Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15

: Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15 Recap: Buccaneers begin their title defense with destruction of Eagles

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

Final score : 49ers 23, Cowboys 17

: 49ers 23, Cowboys 17 Recap: 49ers hold on for dramatic 23-17 upset of Cowboys

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Final score: Chiefs 42, Steelers 21

Chiefs 42, Steelers 21 Recap: Chiefs advance with dominant 42-21 victory over Steelers

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Final score: Rams 34, Cardinals 11

Rams 34, Cardinals 11 Recap: Rams advance by thrashing Cardinals 34-11 on Monday night

2022 NFL Playoffs Bracket

Check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.