2022 AFC, NFC Championships schedule: Start times, TV channels, how to watch live, teams for NFL games today

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NFL playoffs are in full action after an unforgettable Divisional Round weekend featuring four great games. See below for the full 2022 NFL Conference Championship schedule and additional information on how to watch the AFC and NFC games on Sunday. Check out the entire 2022 NFL Playoff schedule, scores and bracket here.

Today features four teams eager to reach Super Bowl LVI. First, in the afternoon, we’ll see Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the franchise’s first AFC Championship game since 1988 as they take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Sunday’s game will be the second meeting between the Chiefs and Bengals this season. In the first matchup in Week 17, the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 34-31.

RELATED: When is Super Bowl 2022: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, halftime show info

Then, in the evening, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers visit Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers knocked off Aaron Rodgers and the No. 1 Green Bay Packers 13-10 at Lambeau Field in the Divisional Round despite not scoring a single touchdown. The Rams, meanwhile, defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 to advance to the NFC Championship game.

2022 NFL Conference Championship Schedule

AFC Championship game: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, January 30

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

NFC Championship game: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, January 30

Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

RELATED: Who is performing the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 2022 as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.