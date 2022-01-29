How to watch Super Bowl 2022: Live stream online without cable, TV channel info for NFL game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl Sunday is just two weekends away as four teams remain in the hunt to play in football’s biggest game. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Super Bowl including every TV and live streaming option for those with or without cable. Check back to see which teams will be playing in this year’s Super Bowl.

Four teams remain in the NFL Playoffs with a chance to advance to Super Bowl LVI: the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. We’ll find out on Sunday night which two teams will play in February. Follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more leading up to Super Bowl 2022.

NBC will air this year’s Super Bowl with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth announcing the game. Check your local listings to see what TV channel NBC is in your area. The Super Bowl can be also be streamed live on Peacock’s premium tier, in addition to the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 Super Bowl but the network swapped years in order to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in February 2022.

Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg will headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show performance while the national anthem singer has not yet been announced.

How to watch Super Bowl LVI

2022 NFL Playoff Bracket