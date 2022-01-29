The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on Super Wild Card Weekend, snapping a 31-year playoff losing streak – the longest drought without a win in the postseason in the NFL. Then they kept rolling with a win over the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans in the Divisional round to earn a spot in the AFC Championship for the first time since 1988.

After making the playoffs in five straight seasons between 2011-2015, the Bengals endured five seasons without a playoff berth. Throughout that time span, Cincinnati posted a record of 25-53. Just three seasons ago, in Zac Taylor’s first year as head coach, the Bengals posted a league-worst 2-14 mark. But that abysmal record secured the first pick for Cincinnati in the 2020 NFL Draft and the chance to select one of the top quarterback prospects in recent memory in LSU’s Joe Burrow.

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channels

The Bengals’ hopes for success the following season were dashed when Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in November and Cincinnati finished with just four wins. In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Burrow’s LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick. Together, Burrow and Chase led the Bengals to the AFC North title crown this season as Cincinnati finished the regular season with a 10-7 record.

In his last two starts of the regular season, Burrow passed for a combined 971 yards to give him the second-highest two-game passing total in NFL history, and set single-season-season franchise records for pass yards (4,611) and pass TD (34). In Week 18, Chase broke the Bengals’ single-season receiving record held by Chad Johnson with 1,440 yards. Backed by Burrow under center and Chase on the outside, the Bengals now head to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, hoping to advance to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.

RELATED: Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow’s ability to put a hit behind him makes our job easier

Wild Card round results

Defeated the No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19

Divisional round results

Defeated the No. 1 Tennessee Titans, 19-16

2021 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 5 – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Round 2, No. 46 – Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

Round 3, No. 69 overall – Joseph Ossai, DE, Texas

Round 4, No. 111 overall – Cameron Sample, DE, Tulane

Round 4, No. 122 overall – Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU

Round 4, No. 139 overall – D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

Round 5, No. 149 overall – Evan McPherson, K, Florida

Round 6, No. 190 overall – Trey Hill, C, Georgia

Round 6, No. 202 overall – Chris Evans, RB, Michigan

Round 7, No. 235 overall – Wyatt Hubert, DE, Kansas State

RELATED: Bengals draft picks 2021: All of Cincinnati’s selections, NFL draft results, team order



Key personnel: Coaches and players

Head coach: Zac Taylor

Zac Taylor Quarterback: Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Wide receiver: Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase Running back: Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon Cornerback: Eli Apple

Eli Apple Linebacker: Logan Wilson

Bengals regular season results

Overall record: 10-7

10-7 Key wins/biggest win of the season: 34-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17

Bengals recent playoff history

Had not advanced to the postseason since losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round in January 2016. Before defeating the Raiders on Super Wild Card Weekend, the Bengals had eight straight playoff losses dating back 31 years.

Looking ahead to Bengals vs Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

The Bengals upset the top-seeded Titans in the Divisional Round despite Joe Burrow being sacked nine times, which tied a playoff record. Cincinnati will need to shore up its offensive line to keep Burrow safe in order to keep pace with the Chiefs. The Bengals do have the distinction of being the only team to beat the Chiefs since October 2021, thanks to a 34-31 win Week 17. In that game, Burrow went 30/39 for 446 yards and four touchdowns, and Ja’Marr Chase caught 11 passes for 266 yards and 3 touchdowns, the rookie record for receiving yards in a single game. The Burrow-Chase connection has been key to the Bengals success this season, and interrupting it will likely be a major focus for the Kansas City defense.

RELATED: PFT’s 2021 NFL offensive rookie of the year: Ja’Marr Chase

Bengals Record vs. playoff teams in regular season: 4-2

Wins:

24-10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3

32-13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11

41-10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12

34-31 vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17

Losses:

25-22 (OT) vs. Green Bay Packers in Week 5

26-23 (OT) vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 14

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2022?

When : Sunday, February 13, 2022

: Sunday, February 13, 2022 Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream : Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com

: Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries and more

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more