The San Francisco 49ers provided one of the biggest upsets of an incredible Divisional weekend with a 13-10 win over the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers at Lambeau. It was the second upset of their postseason run after defeating the Dallas Cowboys in Super Wild Card Weekend. Now, despite not scoring a touchdown on offense in their win over Green Bay, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers are headed back to the NFC Conference Championship for the second time in the last three seasons, where they’ll take on the Los Angeles Rams. In the win over Green Bay, kicker Robbie Gould made a strong case for himself as one of the best kickers in postseason history, staying perfect and improving to 20/20 on field goals in the playoffs with a 45-yard game-winner in a low-scoring and frosty affair in Green Bay.

Garoppolo went just 11/19 for 131 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception, but it proved to be enough for the win. Meanwhile Aaron Rodgers, in what could have been the final game of his career as a Packer, went 20/29 for 225 yards and zero TD. The 49ers defense sacked Rodgers five times, including two each for Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa.

Since losing their top ball carrier in Raheem Mostert in Week 1, the 49ers have managed to establish one of the strongest run games in the NFL. The unit closed out the regular season with the seventh-best rushing offense in the league with 127.4 yards per game. Since their Week 3 matchup against the Packers, the 49ers have rushed for less than 100 yards in just three of 14 contests. Elijah Mitchell led the run game for the 49ers, tallying 963 yards in the regular season, the second-most rushing yards by a rookie running back this season. In Los Angeles, however, they’ll face a stout run defense who finished the regular season allowing just 103.2 rush yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

RELATED: Both No. 1 seeds lose in divisional round for first time since 2010



Wild Card round results

Defeated the No. 3 Dallas Cowboys, 23-17

Divisional round results

Defeated the No. 1 Green Bay Packers, 13-10

2021 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 3 – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Round 2, No. 48 – Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame

Round 3, No. 88 – Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

Round 3, No. 102 – Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

Round 5, No. 155 – Jaylon Moore, OT, Western Michigan

Round 5, No. 172 – Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon

Round 5, No. 180 – Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC

Round 6, No. 194 – Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana

Key personnel: Coaches and players

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo Wide receiver: Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel Tight end: George Kittle

George Kittle Running back: Elijah Mitchell

Elijah Mitchell Defensive end: Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa Linebacker: Fred Warner

49ers regular season results

Overall record: 10-7

10-7 Key wins/biggest win of the season: 27-24 OT victory against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18

49ers recent playoff history

In the 49ers’ last postseason appearance in 2019, they advanced all the way to the Super Bowl, but fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to their Super Bowl run, the 49ers had not advanced to the playoffs since they made three straight postseason appearances from 2011-2013.

Looking ahead to 49ers vs Rams in the NFC Championship Game

The 49ers will now head to SoFi Stadium, site of Super Bowl LVI, to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game. The 49ers have recent history of success against their fellow Californians, having swept the Rams in each of the last three seasons, including 2021. But Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford showed he’s capable of coming through in the clutch in the win over the Buccaneers, throwing for 366 yards and 2 touchdowns and driving down the field in the final minute of regulation to put Matt Gay in position for the 30-yard game-winning field goal.

These two teams last met in the regular season finale, when San Francisco emerged victorious with a 27-24 win in overtime. That win came despite a messy performance from Garoppolo, who went 23/32 for 316 yards, 1 touchdown and two interceptions. Garoppolo has faced his fair share of criticism this season, but his team is one win away from their second Super Bowl appearance in the last three seasons (Kyle Shanahan’s squad lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season).

RELATED: Rams tickets sold out to season ticket holders, but no restrictions on re-sales to 49ers fans

49ers Record vs. playoff teams in the regular season: 4-4

Wins:

17-11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2

31-10 vs. Los Angeles Rams in Week 10

26-23 (OT) vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14

27-24 (OT) vs. Los Angeles Rams in Week 18

Losses:

30-28 vs. Green Bay Packers in Week 3

17-10 vs. Arizona Cardinals in Week 5

31-17 vs. Arizona Cardinals in Week 9

20-17 vs. Tennessee Titans in Week 16

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2022?

When : Sunday, February 13, 2022

: Sunday, February 13, 2022 Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream : Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com

: Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries and more

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more