Watch Bengals vs. Chiefs live: TV channel, start time, where to watch, stream Sunday’s AFC Championship game

This last slate of Divisional Round games was without question the greatest playoff weekend in the 102-year history of professional football. Four great matchups all concluded with walk-off endings leading up to this Sunday’s AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium where it’ll be the Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs. Kick off time is at 3:05 p.m. ET, see below for the complete 2022 NFL Championship Round schedule.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are making history this Sunday with the franchise’s first AFC Championship game appearance since 1988. Burrow overcame a playoff record of nine sacks in Saturday’s 19-16 upset over the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans. Burrow finished 28-of-37 with 348 passing yards, zero touchdown passes, and an interception. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson came in clutch making all four field goals on Saturday afternoon, including the game-winning 52-yard field goal at the whistle. McPherson, a fifth-round pick in last year’s NFL draft, also delivered for his team last weekend, making four field goals in the Wild Card round win over the Raiders.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs put on a show in Sunday night’s 42-36 win at home against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills and Chiefs scored a combined total of 25 points in the remaining two minutes of the game to force overtime where Kansas City ultimately won the coin toss and sealed Buffalo’s fate with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to TE Travis Kelce. Mahomes passed for 378 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 69 yards and a touchdown in the win making him the first quarterback in NFL history with a 107.2 passer rating in the postseason.

Sunday’s game will be the second meeting between the Chiefs and Bengals this season. The Bengals defeated the Chiefs 34-31 in week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium where Burrow threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns while Mahomes threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

Super Bowl LVI takes place in just a few short weeks on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium, home of the LA Rams and Chargers. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with all of the Super Bowl action.

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs:

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

TV Channel: CBS

2022 NFL Championship Round Schedule

Championship Round

AFC Championship Game: (4) Cincinnati Bengals vs. (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

TV Channel: CBS

NFC Championship Game: (6) San Francisco 49ers vs. (4) Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: FOX