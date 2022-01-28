One (1999 season)

Most recent Rams Super Bowl appearance

2018 season: Lost Super Bowl LIII vs. the New England Patriots, 13-3

When the Rams met the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, it was the first time they had reached the Super Bowl while in Los Angeles since 1980 as the team’s previous two appearances came when they were based in St. Louis. The game was expected to be dominated by offense on both sides, but the defenses stepped up. Neither team scored a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

The Rams entered the second half scoreless and had managed just 57 yards of offense. It was not until the final quarter that Brady threw two passes to Rob Gronkowski to set up a two-yard score by Sony Michel. Brady threw for 262 yards in the game while former Rams QB Jared Goff threw for 229 yards and one interception.

With 16 combined points between both teams, the game became the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history, dethroning the Miami Dolphins’ 14-7 win over Washington in 1973. Following Super Bowl LII, the next six lowest-scoring Super Bowls came within the first nine iterations of the game.

Rams most recent Super Bowl win

1999 season: Won Super Bowl XXXIV vs. the Tennessee Titans, 23-16

Super Bowl XXXIV featured “The Greatest Show on Turf” offense, a nickname for the record-breaking Rams offense of the 1999, 2000 and 2001 seasons. During this time frame, the Rams offense produced record-scoring yardage, three NFL MVP honors and two Super Bowl appearances.

The Rams offense was quiet in the first half against the Titans though, tallying just nine points off of three field goals. After scoring a touchdown, the Rams took a 16-0 lead into the third quarter, but the Titans scored 16 unanswered points to tie the game in the fourth quarter. The Rams re-took the lead when wide receiver Isaac Bruce scored a 73-yard touchdown, but the Super Bowl became remembered for its final play. The Titans reached the Rams’ 10-yard line with six seconds remaining in the game, but Rams LB Mike Jones tackled Titans WR Kevin Dyson one yard short of the goal line to prevent a game-tying score. The play has since become known as “One Yard Short.”

Rams Super Bowl history

