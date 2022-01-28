2022 Super Bowl: Who is Snoop Dogg, halftime show performer at Super Bowl LVI?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Super Bow 2022 is just a few weeks away which means this year’s halftime show is right around the corner. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the NFL Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show including a closer look at one of the night’s performers: Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige will all headline this year’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Super Bowl 2022 will take place on Sunday, February 13 and can be watched and streamed live on NBC and Peacock.

Then known as Snoop Doggy Dogg, Snoop released his debut solo album Doggystyle in 1993. Produced by Dr. Dre, the album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned several hit singles including “What’s My Name?” and “Gin & Juice.” More recently, Snoop Dogg has appeared across multiple programs on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, including originals with Kevin Hart and Martha Stewart:

Olympic Highlights with Snoop and Kevin

2021 and Done with Snoop Dog & Kevin Hart

Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween

Take a closer look at some of Snoop Dogg’s biography and career accolades below:

Snoop Dogg’s biography

Where is Snoop Dogg from? He was born in Long Beach, California

He was born in Long Beach, California How old is Snoop Dogg? Age: 50

Age: 50 What is Snoop Dogg’s full name? Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

Snoop Dogg’s music career

Career : Rapper, songwriter, actor, media personality, entrepreneur, record producer

: Rapper, songwriter, actor, media personality, entrepreneur, record producer Genres : Hip hop, funk

: Hip hop, funk First major label album : Doggystyle released on November 23, 1993

: Doggystyle released on November 23, 1993 Most recent album : From tha Streets 2 tha Suites released on April 20, 2021

: From tha Streets 2 tha Suites released on April 20, 2021 Most recent record label: Doggystyle, Create

Doggystyle, Create Grammy nominations: 16

16 Grammy wins: 0

Notable Songs by Snoop Dogg

“What’s My Name?”

“Gin and Juice”

“Still a G Thang”

“Come and Get With Me” (with Keith Sweat)

“Bow Wow (That’s My Name)” (with Lil’ Bow Wow)

“Crybaby” (with Mariah Carey)

“Holidae In” (with Chingy and Ludacris)

“Beautiful” (featuring Pharrell and Charlie Wilson)

“Drop It Like It’s Hot” (featuring Pharrell)

“Signs” (featuring Justin Timberlake and Charlie Wilson)

“Buttons” (with The Pussycat Dolls)

“I wanna Love You” (with Akon)

“Sensual Seduction”

“California Gurls” (with Katy Perry)

“Young, Wild & Free” (with Wiz Khalifa featuring Bruno Mars)

“Wiggle” (with Jason Derulo)

How to watch the 2022 Super Bowl

When : Sunday, February 13, 2022

: Sunday, February 13, 2022 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock, NBCsports.com, NBC Sports app

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, picks, recaps, news, rumors and more. NBC and Peacock will be the home of the 2022 Super Bowl.