2022 Super Bowl: Who is Dr. Dre, halftime show performer at Super Bowl LVI?

Super Bowl 2022 is just weeks away which means this year’s halftime show is almost here. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the NFL Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show including a closer look at one of the night’s performers: Dr. Dre.

Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige will collectively headline this year’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Super Bowl 2022 will take place on Sunday, February 13 and can be watched and streamed live on NBC and Peacock.

Dr. Dre began his musical career as a member of the World Class Wreckin’ Cru in 1985 and later gained popularity with the rap group N.W.A. Dre released his debut solo album The Chronic in 1992 and received a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance for his single “Let Me Ride.” He also produced Snoop Dogg’s debut album Doggystle and went on to sign Eminem to his label in 1998. Aside from his music, Dr. Dre is the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics after previously being the co-founder, co-owner and president of Death Row Records. In 2014, Apple purchased the Beats brand for $3 billion.

Take a look at more of Dr. Dre’s biography and career accolades below:

Dr. Dre’s biography

Where is Dr. Dre from? He was born in Compton, California

He was born in Compton, California How old is Dr. Dre? Age: 56

Age: 56 What is Dr. Dre’s full name? Andre Romelle Young

Dr. Dre’s music career

Career : Rapper, record producer, actor, entrepreneur, record executive

: Rapper, record producer, actor, entrepreneur, record executive Genre : West Coast hip hop

: West Coast hip hop First major label album : The Chronic released on December 15, 1992

: The Chronic released on December 15, 1992 Most recent album : Compton released on August 7, 2015

: Compton released on August 7, 2015 Record label: Aftermath, Interscope

Aftermath, Interscope Grammy nominations: 26

26 Grammy wins: 7

Notable Songs by Dr. Dre

“Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” (featuring Snoop Dogg)

“Let Me Ride”

“Keep Their Heads Ringin'”

“California Love” (with 2Pac and Roger Troutman)

“No Diggity” (with Blackstreet and Queen Pen)

“Still D.R.E.” (featuring Snoop Dogg)

“Forgot About Dre” (featuring Eminem)

“The Next Episode” (featuring Snoop Dogg, Kurupt and Nate Dogg)

“The Wash” (featuring Snoop Dogg)

“Kush” (featuring Snoop Dogg and Akon)

“I Need a Doctor” (featuring Eminem and Skylar Grey)

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 live

When : Sunday, February 13, 2022

: Sunday, February 13, 2022 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock, NBCsports.com, NBC Sports app

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, picks, recaps, news, rumors and more. NBC and Peacock will be the home of the 2022 Super Bowl.